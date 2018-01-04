Official

Toyota Yaris iA, Mazda CX-3 sales show crossover formula isn't an automatic win

Yaris iA outsold CX-3 by a factor of two.

Jan 4th 2018 at 3:01PM
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota
2018 Yaris iA 2018 Toyota Yaris iA
MSRP $15,950
While 2017 was another watershed year for crossovers, in one interesting case, a crossover had its lunch eaten by its sedan counterpart. In the past year, Toyota sold nearly 36,000 Yaris iAs, a sedan that is identical to the foreign-market Mazda2 in everything but Toyota's ugly front bumper. In the same time frame, Mazda sold just over 16,000 CX-3s, a subcompact crossover based on the Mazda2. Not only that, but the Yaris iA saw an increase of around 8,000 units over 2016, and the CX-3 sold about 2,000 fewer units than in 2016.

2016 Mazda CX-3 front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 front 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear 3/4 view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 side view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 front view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear view
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 front details
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 headlight
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 grille
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 wheel
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 taillight
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear bumper
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 interior
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 front seats
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear seats
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 steering wheel controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 gauges
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 infotainment system
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 navigation system
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 climate controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 usb inputs
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 shifter
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 infotainment system controls
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 dash
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2016 Mazda CX-3 rear cargo area
  • Image Credit: Drew Phillips
2018 Yaris iA 2018 Toyota Yaris iA
MSRP $15,950
There are a few reasons this is surprising. First of course is that the crossover market is surface-of-the-sun hot right now, so much so that primarily crossover-building brand Subaru saw its best sales year ever last year. Even Mazda's other crossovers, the CX-5 and CX-9 saw better sales in 2017 than in 2016. But on paper, the CX-3 has a number of advantages compared to the Yaris iA. The CX-3 has a larger 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes about 40 more horsepower than the 1.5-liter engine in the Toyota. Also, while the cargo area behind the rear seats in the CX-3 is about one cubic foot smaller than the iA, it has the added flexibility of being a hatchback, and thus having more capability when it comes to large, bulky items. And of course, the CX-3 is quite a shapely machine compared with the awkward, angry-looking iA.

That's not to say the iA doesn't have any of its own advantages. It gets 3 more mpg in the city and 6 more on the highway than the CX-3. It also costs roughly $3,000 to $4,000 less than a CX-3 and can be found at more dealers than the Mazda. But it's still surprising that a car, especially a sedan, can outsell a mechanically very similar crossover. Apparently the formula of adding more ground clearance and plastic fenders isn't foolproof. Then again, maybe it's not such a big deal to Mazda, since the CX-3's total sales were just over a tenth that of the Mazda CX-5.

Featured Gallery2017 Toyota Yaris iA
2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA 2017 Toyota Yaris iA
  • Image Credit: Toyota, Drew Phillips
Earnings/Financials Mazda Toyota Crossover Hatchback Sedan Budget mazda cx-3 official scion ia toyota yaris toyota yaris ia
