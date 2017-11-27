2018 Mazda CX-5 gets cylinder deactivation, more standard features

Mazda recently announced its new Mazda6 would feature two engines, one of which would be a naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with cylinder deactivation. Now the company has revealed the 2018 Mazda CX-5 will also get cylinder deactivation on its sole 2.5-liter four-cylinder. For those curious, the system shuts off the cylinders on the ends of the engine to save fuel. Mazda also says that the engine has been updated in a number of other small areas to reduce friction and further improve efficiency. The company hasn't provided fuel economy numbers for the new engine, though.
The updates for the CX-5 go beyond the powertrain, as all trim levels get more standard features. The base-level CX-5 Sport now comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic warning. The mid-level CX-5 Touring now has the i-Activsense safety feature suite standard, which includes automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist. This suite of features is also available as an option for the first time on the Sport model. The top-level CX-5 Grand Touring gets seat memory for two settings, as well as a power-adjustable passenger seat.
These updates bring very minor increases in price. The Sport trim adds another $140 over the 2017 version. The Touring jumps the most, up $335. The Grand Touring model increases $285. You'll be able to find 2018 CX-5s soon, as Mazda says they'll be arriving at dealers December 2017.
