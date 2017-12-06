Cadillac clears camo off the XT3 revealing grille, lighting details

Up until now, every Cadillac XT3 we've seen has been buried under covers and vinyl wraps, but one of our spy photographers recently captured a group of them with significantly less camouflage. As a result, we finally get a relatively clear picture of what the car will look like.
The nose blends the look of current Cadillacs with cues from last year's Escala concept. The headlights still appear to stretch up into the top of the fenders like its production brethren, but they don't descend as far down the front fascia, a hint of Escala influence. The grille also features more of egg-crate mesh like that Cadillac concept.
In profile, we can see evidence of the XT3's smaller size compared with the XT5, mainly in the lack of any glass area behind the rear door. Other evidence of the smaller size is that our spy photographer reports the cars were being tested alongside the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The profile also shows that the XT3 will have a hard-edged rear end with a rakish hatch.
At the back, there isn't a whole lot to report, but the taillights look like they'll be interesting. There appears to be a horizontal element in the middle of the hatch similar to what we've seen on the Escala and the refreshed XTS. We can also see some lights up on the C-pillar, which indicates that the XT3 will also have tall vertical elements up those pillars like on the Escalade.
We expect the XT3 to show up late in 2018. It will likely be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder of some sort, and because it will probably be based on an existing GM crossover or sedan platform, it will probably have front-wheel drive and/or a front-drive based all-wheel-drive system.
Related Video:
The nose blends the look of current Cadillacs with cues from last year's Escala concept. The headlights still appear to stretch up into the top of the fenders like its production brethren, but they don't descend as far down the front fascia, a hint of Escala influence. The grille also features more of egg-crate mesh like that Cadillac concept.
In profile, we can see evidence of the XT3's smaller size compared with the XT5, mainly in the lack of any glass area behind the rear door. Other evidence of the smaller size is that our spy photographer reports the cars were being tested alongside the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class. The profile also shows that the XT3 will have a hard-edged rear end with a rakish hatch.
At the back, there isn't a whole lot to report, but the taillights look like they'll be interesting. There appears to be a horizontal element in the middle of the hatch similar to what we've seen on the Escala and the refreshed XTS. We can also see some lights up on the C-pillar, which indicates that the XT3 will also have tall vertical elements up those pillars like on the Escalade.
We expect the XT3 to show up late in 2018. It will likely be powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder of some sort, and because it will probably be based on an existing GM crossover or sedan platform, it will probably have front-wheel drive and/or a front-drive based all-wheel-drive system.
Related Video: