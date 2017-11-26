Sunday Drive: Still thankful for supercars

The Thanksgiving holiday meant that last week was pretty short on stories, but apparently our readers are still thankful for supercars. The biggest news of the week was the new Aston Martin Vantage, which is clothed in a new look that Autoblog readers are still very much unsure of. It's a radical departure from past Aston Martin models, and while everyone seems to agree that the profile is lovely, the squinty headlamps are a particular source of contention. Its 503 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque cannot be argued with ... oh, and a V12 may be coming soon.
Moving along is a nearly new 2006 Ford GT for sale that's expected to fetch around $300,000 at auction. It's so unused that it still has plastic wrap covering the leather interior. The Ango-American theme continues with the McLaren 720S, though not in road-going form. Still, renderings of the upcoming 720S GT3 racer round out this supercar-rich recap.
As always, stay tuned to Autoblog for all the latest automotive news that's fit to print.
All-new Aston Martin Vantage turns up the volume
This 10.8-mile Ford GT could be yours
McLaren 720S GT3 race car shown off in renderings
Moving along is a nearly new 2006 Ford GT for sale that's expected to fetch around $300,000 at auction. It's so unused that it still has plastic wrap covering the leather interior. The Ango-American theme continues with the McLaren 720S, though not in road-going form. Still, renderings of the upcoming 720S GT3 racer round out this supercar-rich recap.
As always, stay tuned to Autoblog for all the latest automotive news that's fit to print.
All-new Aston Martin Vantage turns up the volume
This 10.8-mile Ford GT could be yours
McLaren 720S GT3 race car shown off in renderings