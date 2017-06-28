BMW simplifying lineup to pay for more EVs like electric 3 Series

Among the examples highlighted by Reuters were the discontinuation of the manual transmission for the 2 Series coupe line, as well as eliminating a number of foreign-market diesel 5 Series variants. With this in mind, it's likely that other low-volume engine and transmission options will be discontinued. Even small things such as interior parts will be condensed. Apparently the company has 100 different steering wheels, and according to Reuters, that probably won't be the case for long.
With the revelation that BMW is spending so much money on electric vehicle development, it may seem contradictory that the predicted BMW i5 is rumored to be dead. But according to a report from Bloomberg, electric vehicle development will be undergoing similar austerity measures. Instead of additional fanciful, electric- and hybrid-only models such as the i3 and i8, the news outlet reports BMW will focus on electrified versions of existing models, including another electric Mini for 2019. Reuters reports an electric BMW 3 Series with a 248-mile range is also coming this September.
The prospect of fewer manual transmissions and less-exciting EVs definitely isn't great for enthusiasts. And it seems strange to start removing manual transmissions with the sporty, driver-friendly 2 Series. However, this is probably a smart economic move for BMW, and if it means the company makes enough money to create more interesting cars down the road, it will be worth it.
