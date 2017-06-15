Amazon documentary marks 'The Return:' Ford GTs at Le Mans

Now, a year later, the Ford GT factory is humming, those who can afford one are buying one - Jay Leno is sharing photos of his black beauty on Instagram - and the car is astounding reviewers lucky enough to get a turn behind the wheel.
At this weekend's Le Mans, the Ford GT is prepared to defend its title. And streaming today on Amazon is The Return, a documentary that follows last year's return of the GT. The new film has behind-the-scenes access and interviews everyone from Chairman Bill Ford to mechanics to Raj Nair, Ford's new North America president, who began the program in secret and took it from a display at the 2015 North American International Auto Show to a formidable competitor on the Le Mans track in less than a year and a half.
The documentary also revisits the original Ford GT40s' 1-2-3 Le Mans finish in 1966.
And if you want to know more, Amazon also carries Adam Carolla's award-winning film about that victory, The 24 Hour War. Plus, Amazon's got a miniseries, Le Mans: Racing is Everything. So, have your own endurance run through all these before the real race begins.
