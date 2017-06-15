Amazon documentary marks 'The Return:' Ford GTs at Le Mans

Fifty years after the Ford GT40 dominated 1966's 24 Hours of Le Mans, the new Ford GT won last year's race and three other GTs placed third, fourth, and ninth.

Now, a year later, the Ford GT factory is humming, those who can afford one are buying one - Jay Leno is sharing photos of his black beauty on Instagram - and the car is astounding reviewers lucky enough to get a turn behind the wheel.

At this weekend's Le Mans, the Ford GT is prepared to defend its title. And streaming today on Amazon is The Return, a documentary that follows last year's return of the GT. The new film has behind-the-scenes access and interviews everyone from Chairman Bill Ford to mechanics to Raj Nair, Ford's new North America president, who began the program in secret and took it from a display at the 2015 North American International Auto Show to a formidable competitor on the Le Mans track in less than a year and a half.

The documentary also revisits the original Ford GT40s' 1-2-3 Le Mans finish in 1966.

And if you want to know more, Amazon also carries Adam Carolla's award-winning film about that victory, The 24 Hour War. Plus, Amazon's got a miniseries, Le Mans: Racing is Everything. So, have your own endurance run through all these before the real race begins.

Related Video:

Create alerts for any tag below
Motorsports TV/Movies Ford Performance Racing amazon ford gt viral video

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

American Icon: Alan Mulally and the Fight to Save Ford Motor Company
The Complete Book of Ford Mustang: Every Model Since 1964 1/2 (Complete Book Series)
Ford Pick-ups 36061 (2004-2014) Repair Manual (Haynes Repair Manual)
Can-Am 50th Anniversary: Flat Out with North America's Greatest Race Series 1966-74
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade, Up to 40% Longer Life - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Metra 70-1771 Radio Wiring Harness for Ford/Lincoln/Mazda 1998-Up into Car, 16 Pin
Soondar® 2 x Wireless No Drill Type Led Laser Door Shadow Light Welcome Projector Light Led Car D...
Car Key Fob Keyless Entry Remote fits Ford, Lincoln, Mercury, Mazda (CWTWB1U331 GQ43VT11T CWTWB1U...
2 KeylessOption Replacement Keyless Entry Remote Control Key Fob Clicker Transmitter - Black
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Battle of the Monster Trucks
Review: Hot Wheels Ford Shelby GT350R
Episode 2
The Modern Era: 1973-2017
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Calendar

Videos

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Mario Kart is drifting into a Japanese VR arcadeWatch Video

Off-roading the Lyman Trail in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrailhawkWatch Video

Tertill The Garden Bot | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Upcoming 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS caught testing at NurburgringWatch Video

Only 2 out of 37 midsize crossovers receive 'Good' IIHS ratings for headlightsWatch Video

In spectacular-looking new Forza Motorsport 7, no detail's too smallWatch Video

Share This Photo X