When you're shopping for a new car, one interesting statistic to consider is how long current owners tend to keep specific vehicles. After all, choosing to keep a car or truck instead of replacing it with something newer is a good indicator of owner satisfaction.

Over 350,000 cars from the 1981-2004 model years sold in 2019 were analyzed by iSeeCars, with a focus on seeing what percent of owners kept them for 15 years or longer. A quick look at the list you’ll notice the most dominant characteristic shared between all these cars is where they’re from: Japan.

Yep, every car that made the top 15 list is from a Japanese automaker — Toyota happens to be tops in the country, too. Let’s get into the list now, and discover which cars specifically people keep the longest. Click the first image to begin.