Toyota 4Runner, Tacoma and Tundra get new packages for 2019

Toyota took to its home-state Texas State Fair to unveil new 2019 styling options for its popular trucks and midsize 4Runner SUV. They're called the 4Runner Nightshade, the Tundra SX and Tacoma SX.
True to the plant family after which it's named, which includes everything from the beloved tomato to highly toxic weeds, the 4Runner Nightshade Special Edition adopts lots of sinister black accents. They appear as chrome molding on the grille slots, on the 20-inch wheels, front and rear bumper spoilers, exhaust tip, outer mirrors and door handles. There are also black window moldings, rocker panels, door garnish, roof rails and badges.
Black accents continue in the interior on the steering wheel, center cluster and console panels, shift knob and shifter panel, and the inner door grips.
The package is currently available on the Limited 4x2 or 4x4 models for $1,740 on top of the 4Runner's $35,955 starting price, including destination, and you can pair it with black metallic, gray metallic or pearl exterior colors.
Toyota is offering the SX package on the Tundra SR5 grade double cab in both rear- and four-wheel drive configurations. It gets blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels, but otherwise the accents are color-coded in an attempt to make the design clean. As such, there are no exterior badges apart from on the grille and tailgate, of course, and there are color-keyed grille surrounds, front bumper end caps and rear bumper. Inside are more comfortable front bucket seats.
The SX package adds $1,630 to the Tundra's $32,815 starting price and can be paired with white, black metallic and red metallic exteriors.
Lastly is the SX package for the Tacoma, which adds black makeovers for the badging, overfenders, mirror caps, grille, door handles and headlamps, plus 16-inch matte black alloy wheels. It costs $560 on top of the pickup's $26,595 starting price and can be paired with white, silver, gray, midnight black, Barcelona red and a color called Quicksand.
