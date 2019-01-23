2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition debuts before Chicago Auto Show

Special edition cars can be a bit lame sometimes, but we wouldn't consider the 2020 Toyota Land Cruiser Heritage Edition, honoring six decades of continuous Land Cruiser production and set to debut at the Chicago Auto Show, to be one of them. We'll complain about meaningless badging from time to time, but take a look at the vintage "Toyota Land Cruiser" badge behind the rear window. The "Toyota" font and scripted "Land Cruiser" are about as old-school-cool as it gets, folks. It makes us wish Toyota would stick that badge on every Land Cruiser.
Enough with the badge, though. This Heritage Edition Land Cruiser gets bronze 18-inch forged BBS wheels with a "Toyota" center cap — also pretty cool. Other off-roading treatments include a running-board delete and lower body side molding delete for better clearances. All the other changes are appearance-related, but it's a pretty comprehensive overhaul for the ages-old Land Cruiser.
A black accented grille, darkened housings for the headlights, and foglights with dark chrome surrounds and side mirrors give it the blacked-out look everybody loves. Black or white are the only two color options available for this special edition. The whole interior is covered in black leather-trimmed upholstery to complement the black look. To go along with the bronze wheels, Toyota has bronze accents all throughout the interior. There's contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door trim, center stack and console. Finally, it has all-weather floor mats and a cargo liner standard.The whole powertrain is your normal Land Cruiser fare, so that means a 5.7-liter V8, eight-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system. Each Heritage Edition is fully loaded with the few options available for the Land Cruiser, too. Toyota says a price will be available later this year, and there will be 1,200 made in total. Expect them to start rolling into dealers late this summer.
