20 cars built in unexpected places You've probably heard that tariffs are being threatened against cars imported into the United States. If you're thinking that'll mostly affect Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, and Great Britain, since those are ones where foreign brands hail from, you're correct. There's also Mexico and Canada, given NAFTA. However, those aren't the only countries that produce cars and SUVs sold in the United States. There are also plenty of cars produced in countries you wouldn't expect. Here's our list of globalization oddballs.

slide-7386577 Image Credit: Toyota Toyota C-HR - Turkey Yup, this one sure is random. It's no secret Toyota builds most of the cars it sells in the United States in the United States. It's also no secret that this Japanese company still builds cars in Japan. But in Turkey? Well, the C-HR is one of the few Toyotas sold here with appeal in most global markets. Research the 2018 Toyota C-HR Overview

slide-7386584 Image Credit: Toyota Toyota Yaris - France Other cars sold in the United States that are built in France: Smart Fortwo, Bugatti Chiron. Toyota expects to sell so few Yaris hatchbacks in the United States, it doesn't even bother producing them in a country where it might actually make some money on them. This is a European-market car that Toyota just ships over because it can. The Yaris' scarcity of variations and options is further proof. Research the 2018 Toyota Yaris Overview

slide-7386669 Image Credit: Infiniti Infiniti QX30 - Great Britain The QX30 may hail from a Japanese company. It may actually be a German car under the skin. Nevertheless, it is built in Sunderland, England, alongside many other Nissan vehicles. The Mercedes GLA-Class upon which it's based is actually made in Germany. As we just saw, the also-related CLA is built in Hungary. Research the 2018 Infiniti QX30 Overview

slide-7386668 Image Credit: GM Buick Cascada - Poland Buicks hail from all over the place. As we just saw, the Envision is built in China. The Encore in Korea. The Regal in Germany. And this, the Cascada in Poland at an Opel factory now owned by France's PSA Group. Only the LaCrosse and Enclave are built in the United States. Research the 2018 Buick Cascada Overview

slide-7386573 Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class - Finland Global demand for the GLC-Class is so great that Mercedes has needed to expand production beyond Germany. As a result, the GLC you buy may come from Finland. Cars as diverse as the Porsche Boxster/Cayman, Fisker Karma, and various Saabs have been built at the same Valmet facility in Uusikaupunki, Finland. Research the Mercedes-Benz Overview

