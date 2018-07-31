20 cars built in unexpected places
You've probably heard that tariffs are being threatened against cars imported into the United States. If you're thinking that'll mostly affect Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, and Great Britain, since those are ones where foreign brands hail from, you're correct. There's also Mexico and Canada, given NAFTA.
However, those aren't the only countries that produce cars and SUVs sold in the United States. There are also plenty of cars produced in countries you wouldn't expect. Here's our list of globalization oddballs.
Jeep Renegade - ItalyThe original jeep was once used during the invasion of Italy. Today, the entry-level Jeep is built there alongside its Fiat 500X platform mate.
Porsche Cayenne - SlovakiaThe previous-generation Cayenne was partially built at VW Group's Bratislava, Slovakia, plant before shipping it to Leipzig, Germany, to finish the job. The new-generation Cayenne is completely built in Slovakia.
Ford EcoSport - IndiaFord's smallest crossover is produced in India, which makes it the first car sold in the United States to be built in that country.
Cadillac CT6 Hybrid - ChinaWhile the gas-only Cadillac CT6 is made in Detroit, the plug-in hybrid version is produced in China.
Toyota C-HR - TurkeyYup, this one sure is random. It's no secret Toyota builds most of the cars it sells in the United States in the United States. It's also no secret that this Japanese company still builds cars in Japan. But in Turkey? Well, the C-HR is one of the few Toyotas sold here with appeal in most global markets.
Audi Q3 - SpainVW Group's Spanish brand, Seat, has a factory in Martorell, Spain, where it produces a variety of its cars. It also produces the Q3, which is at least mechanically related to some of those Seats.
Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace - AustriaSometimes a car company will run out of production capacity at their own facilities and will turn to a third-party production outfit like Magna Steyr in Austria. This is the case with the Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace.
Mini Countryman - The NetherlandsHere's your answer to the question: Name a car made in the Netherlands. OK, other than Spyker. Like the Jags in Austria, the Countryman is built in the Netherlands because Mini doesn't have the production capacity in Great Britain.
Mitsubishi Mirage - ThailandCar production is common in southeast Asia, but it's uncommon for the vehicles built there to end up in the United States. The Mirage is an exception.
Ford Transit Connect - SpainThe original Transit Connect was built in Turkey. The current one is built in Spain, making it quite the pan-European nameplate.
Toyota Yaris - France
Other cars sold in the United States that are built in France: Smart Fortwo, Bugatti Chiron.
Toyota expects to sell so few Yaris hatchbacks in the United States, it doesn't even bother producing them in a country where it might actually make some money on them. This is a European-market car that Toyota just ships over because it can. The Yaris' scarcity of variations and options is further proof.