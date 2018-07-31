Photos

20 cars built in unexpected places

  • Image Credit: Getty Images / James Riswick

You've probably heard that tariffs are being threatened against cars imported into the United States. If you're thinking that'll mostly affect Germany, Japan, South Korea, Sweden, and Great Britain, since those are ones where foreign brands hail from, you're correct. There's also Mexico and Canada, given NAFTA.

However, those aren't the only countries that produce cars and SUVs sold in the United States. There are also plenty of cars produced in countries you wouldn't expect. Here's our list of globalization oddballs. 
  • Image Credit: Jeep

Jeep Renegade - Italy

The original jeep was once used during the invasion of Italy. Today, the entry-level Jeep is built there alongside its Fiat 500X platform mate. 
  • Image Credit: Porsche

Porsche Cayenne - Slovakia

The previous-generation Cayenne was partially built at VW Group's Bratislava, Slovakia, plant before shipping it to Leipzig, Germany, to finish the job. The new-generation Cayenne is completely built in Slovakia.
  • Image Credit: Ford

Ford EcoSport - India

Ford's smallest crossover is produced in India, which makes it the first car sold in the United States to be built in that country.
  • Image Credit: GM

Cadillac CT6 Hybrid - China

While the gas-only Cadillac CT6 is made in Detroit, the plug-in hybrid version is produced in China.
  • Image Credit: Toyota

Toyota C-HR - Turkey

Yup, this one sure is random. It's no secret Toyota builds most of the cars it sells in the United States in the United States. It's also no secret that this Japanese company still builds cars in Japan. But in Turkey? Well, the C-HR is one of the few Toyotas sold here with appeal in most global markets. 
  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi Q3 - Spain

VW Group's Spanish brand, Seat, has a factory in Martorell, Spain, where it produces a variety of its cars. It also produces the Q3, which is at least mechanically related to some of those Seats. 
  • Image Credit: Jaguar-Land Rover

Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace - Austria

Sometimes a car company will run out of production capacity at their own facilities and will turn to a third-party production outfit like Magna Steyr in Austria. This is the case with the Jaguar E-Pace and I-Pace. 
  • Image Credit: Chris Tedesco/Mini North America

Mini Countryman - The Netherlands

Here's your answer to the question: Name a car made in the Netherlands. OK, other than Spyker. Like the Jags in Austria, the Countryman is built in the Netherlands because Mini doesn't have the production capacity in Great Britain. 
  • Image Credit: Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage - Thailand

Car production is common in southeast Asia, but it's uncommon for the vehicles built there to end up in the United States. The Mirage is an exception. 
  • Image Credit: Ford

Ford Transit Connect - Spain

The original Transit Connect was built in Turkey. The current one is built in Spain, making it quite the pan-European nameplate.
  • Image Credit: Toyota

Toyota Yaris - France

Other cars sold in the United States that are built in France: Smart Fortwo, Bugatti Chiron. 

Toyota expects to sell so few Yaris hatchbacks in the United States, it doesn't even bother producing them in a country where it might actually make some money on them. This is a European-market car that Toyota just ships over because it can. The Yaris' scarcity of variations and options is further proof.
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class - Hungary

This family of front-wheel-drive Mercedes is produced all over the place. The CLA-Class is produced in Kecskemét, Hungary, along with the B-Class and CLA Shooting Brake. 
  • Image Credit: Infiniti

Infiniti QX30 - Great Britain

The QX30 may hail from a Japanese company. It may actually be a German car under the skin. Nevertheless, it is built in Sunderland, England, alongside many other Nissan vehicles. The Mercedes GLA-Class upon which it's based is actually made in Germany. As we just saw, the also-related CLA is built in Hungary. 
  • Image Credit: FCA

Dodge Challenger - Canada

Yep, one of the brashest, V8-packing, tire-smoking, unapologetically American cars is actually built in Canada. Including the Hellcat. And the Demon, during its production run. The Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300, too. 
  • Image Credit: Audi

Audi Q8 - Slovakia

Like its Audi Q7 sibling, the Q8 is produced in a facility in Bratislava, Slovakia. The Porsche Cayenne is an assembly-line neighbor as well. 
  • Image Credit: GM

Buick Envision - China

The Envision was the first mass-market vehicle sold in the United States to be built in China. It was developed mostly for the Chinese market but brought here to satisfy a market gap in Buick's lineup. 
  • Image Credit: GM

Buick Cascada - Poland

Buicks hail from all over the place. As we just saw, the Envision is built in China. The Encore in Korea. The Regal in Germany. And this, the Cascada in Poland at an Opel factory now owned by France's PSA Group. Only the LaCrosse and Enclave are built in the United States. 
  • Image Credit: Honda

Honda Civic Hatchback - Great Britain

The Honda Civic coupe and sedan are built in either Indiana or Canada. Every hatchback, however, is built in England. Presumably this is because of the greater popularity of hatchbacks in Europe. 
  • Image Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class - Finland

Global demand for the GLC-Class is so great that Mercedes has needed to expand production beyond Germany. As a result, the GLC you buy may come from Finland. Cars as diverse as the Porsche Boxster/Cayman, Fisker Karma, and various Saabs have been built at the same Valmet facility in Uusikaupunki, Finland. 
  • Image Credit: BMW

BMW X5 M and X6 M - United States

You probably know that BMW produces the bulk of its SUV fleet in the United States. In fact, the X5 has always been assembled in South Carolina. However, we suspect there are those around the world who would be just as surprised to find out that such high-dollar German cars are sourced from the American South. Same goes for the various Mercedes SUVs built in Alabama. 
