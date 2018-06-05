The most expensive vehicles to insure in America
Car insurance is more expensive today than ever before. According to data provided by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the average cost to insure a vehicle increased by 33% between 2010 and 2016.
Still, some vehicles are more expensive to insure than others. 24/7 Wall Street collected data from the IIHS for 575 vehicles currently for sale in the United States, and ranked them by how expensive they are to insure. Here are the top 5 most expensive.
5. Dodge Charger
Annual average insurance paid: $1,385.61
The Dodge Charger is available with a range of engines, from a relatively mild 3.6-liter V6 to an absolutely bonkers supercharged Hemi V8 with a ridiculous 707 horsepower. Something tells us that it's those higher-end models that bring with them big insurance costs.
4. Scion FR-S
Annual average insurance paid: $1,403.67
The Scion FR-S is no longer made. But the same basic car is now sold as the Toyota 86. It's fun to drive, but not particularly fast, and it may be an attractive option for younger driving enthusiasts. We can't say for sure, but the average age of the typical buyer may be what boosts its insurance rates.
3. Mitsubishi Lancer
Annual average insurance paid: $1,458.48
Why is it so expensive to insure a mild-mannered compact sedan like the Mitsubishi Lancer? Beats us. Perhaps memories of the recently departed Lancer Evolution is still dancing in the heads of insurance execs. In any case, if you want a nice compact sedan and you're concerned with insurance rates, perhaps you should consider a different option.
2. Mercedes-Benz S-Class long-wheelbase sedan
Annual average insurance paid: $1,540.63
We're not surprised that it's expensive to insure a big, expensive luxury sedan like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, especially considering how fast and powerful certain versions of the brand's range-topping sedan can be. But if you can afford the sticker price, we guess you can probably also afford the insurance.
1. Tesla Model S
Annual average insurance paid: $1,789.48
Topping the list as the most expensive vehicle to insure in the United States for 2018 is the Tesla Model S. We don't claim to have all the answers as to why, but we can say with certainty that some versions of the Model S are ludicrously fast. What's more, reports indicate that the Model S is much more expensive than average to repair when damaged. Combine those two facts and you're apparently left with high insurance rates.