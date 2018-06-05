slide-7348857

Car insurance is more expensive today than ever before. According to data provided by Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the average cost to insure a vehicle increased by 33% between 2010 and 2016.

Still, some vehicles are more expensive to insure than others. 24/7 Wall Street collected data from the IIHS for 575 vehicles currently for sale in the United States, and ranked them by how expensive they are to insure. Here are the top 5 most expensive.