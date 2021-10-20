The monthly payment isn't the only regular cost new car buyers need to consider when shopping for a new vehicle. Fuel, scheduled maintenance and, yes, insurance must be factored in when deciding how much you can afford to spend on transportation. And these costs can vary dramatically, with the most expensive vehicle to insure in America costing nearly four times that of the least expensive vehicle to insure.

In an effort to help shoppers consider the cost of insuring their new vehicle, Insure.com calculated the rates of nearly 3,000 individual car models and compared them between six large insurance carriers using 10 different zip codes in each of the 50 states. The calculations were done based on a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, and while the actual rates for other types of drivers in differing situations may change, the rank order is likely similar.

Here are the vehicles that are cheapest to insure in the U.S.: