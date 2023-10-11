Save up to 20% on these Amazon Prime Day Gift Card Deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day is here, and while many of us are eagerly anticipating discounts on electronics and fashion, there's another category of deals that might just be your secret weapon against the ever-looming threat of inflation: Amazon Prime Day gift card deals for groceries and restaurants. As inflation continues to affect our daily expenses, it's becoming increasingly essential to find creative ways to cut costs. Fortunately, this year's Prime Day offers a plethora of opportunities to save big on dining out and stocking up your pantry.

One standout deal is the "Buy $50, Get $10 Credit" promotion, featuring popular restaurant chains like The Cheesecake Factory, Red Robin, Maggiano's, BJ's, Red Lobster, Outback Steakhouse, and Buffalo Wild Wings. With this deal, you not only get the value of the gift card but also an additional $10 credit to enjoy. This means that your dining budget can stretch even further, allowing you to savor your favorite meals without breaking the bank.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Cold Stone Creamery eGift Card deal is a delicious treat. Buying a $25 eGift card will save you $4 when you use the code COLDSTONE, making it an enticing option for dessert lovers.

If you're looking to save some dough on the grocery front, the Prime Day deals have you covered there as well. With promotions like "Buy $50, Save $10.50" on Home Chef using the code HOMECHEF2, or the "Buy $100, Save $15" with codes like PBDDINSTAC for Instacart and DOORDASHPBDD for Doordash, you can enjoy significant savings on food and groceries. These discounts offer a lifeline to those looking to keep their kitchen well-stocked without emptying their wallets.

In addition to these restaurant and grocery deals, the 20% off promotion at Golden Corral is another notable offer, allowing you to enjoy a hearty, budget-friendly meal at this popular buffet-style restaurant.

