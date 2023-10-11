Save 36% during Prime Day on this best-selling dash cam

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The RedTiger Dash Cam Front Rear is on sale for $127.49, a 36% discount from its original price of $198.99. This dash cam deal is a must-grab for anyone looking to enhance their road safety and capture their journeys in stunning detail. Equipped with dual cameras, this dash cam records video in impressive 4K Ultra HD for the front camera and 1080p Full HD for the rear camera. With a 170-degree wide-angle lens for the front and 140 degrees for the rear, it ensures that no critical details go unnoticed, such as road signs and vehicle number plates. This feature is incredibly valuable in documenting any incidents or unexpected circumstances on the road.

$127.49 at Amazon

Key Features:

4K+1080P dual recording: Records videos in Ultra HD 4K for the front camera and Full HD 1080P for the rear camera.

Superior night vision: Equipped with an F1.5 aperture lens and HDR/WDR technology for clear recording in low-light conditions.

Wi-Fi and smart app control: Easily connect to the "Redtiger" app on your smartphone for viewing, playback, and video management.

Built-in GPS: Records driving route, real-time speed, and location, which can be tracked on Google Maps via Wi-Fi or dedicated GPS software.

Reliable accident recording: Features loop recording and a G-sensor that locks and saves collision videos. Also has a 24-hour parking monitor.

1-year warranty and 100% satisfaction guarantee: Backed by customer service and 24/7 technical support

When it comes to low-light situations, the RedTiger dash cam truly shines. It features a high-quality optical lens with an ultra-large F1.5 aperture and 6 layers, making it exceptional at capturing important details even in poor lighting conditions. Its HDR/WDR technology ensures that your night vision recordings are crystal clear, providing peace of mind during nighttime drives.

In addition to its impressive recording capabilities, the dash cam offers convenient smart features. By connecting it to your smartphone via Wi-Fi and using the "Redtiger" app, you can effortlessly view, playback, and manage the recorded footage on your iOS or Android devices. You can also download and edit videos within the app, making it easy to share your travel experiences with friends and family. Furthermore, the built-in GPS allows the dash cam to record important data like driving routes and real-time speed, which can be tracked on Google Maps via Wi-Fi or with dedicated GPS player software for Windows and Mac. This information can be invaluable as additional evidence in case of accidents or disputes on the road. With reliable features for accident recording, loop recording, and a 24-hour parking monitor with a time-lapse function, this dash cam ensures you're well-prepared for any situation on the road. Plus, it comes with an impressive 1-year warranty, backed by customer service and technical support, making it a great deal for those in search of advanced dash cam technology at an affordable price.

More Top Picks

Your October Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.