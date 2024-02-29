The 30 fastest-charging EVs in 2024

Even if you don't suffer from range anxiety, knowing how far your electric car can travel on a charge is obviously incredibly important. Maybe most of your driving is short-range trips, and you charge at home every night, happily passing by gas stations and public EV chargers alike, except for those rare road trips. Or maybe you often take regional drives in your EV, and are familiar with the nearby charging infrastructure. Either way, no one loves spending time at the public charging station. If you really want to avoid public charging at all costs, you'll want one of the EVs with the longest range (and if cost is your biggest concern, check out our list of the cheapest EVs available). But if you want to minimize the amount of time you're waiting at those stations, you'll also want to make sure you have one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market.

With that in mind, here are the electric cars, SUVs and trucks (that have been announced and are coming soon) that can charge the quickest at a public charger. For these purposes, we’re ranking the cars by their peak charging capability, listed in kilowatts (kW). As the number of fast-charging EVs is increasing rapidly, we’re using 200 kW as the cutoff for this list.

Charging speed variables

Keep in mind, there are a number of variables that affect the practical realities of fast-charging, variables that can specifically slow things down. For instance, EVs don’t maintain that peak charging rate over the course of the charging session. The charge state of the battery affects speed, and the rate will dip significantly when a battery gets to 80% and then plummets to a trickle once approaching 100. EVs also have different size batteries, and a bigger battery will obviously take longer to top off. Furthermore, a lighter, slower vehicle can go more miles on the same amount of electricity than a heavy, fast vehicle like the enormous GMC Hummer EV, so while two vehicles could charge at the same rate, the actual miles being given back to the battery will be different based on that car's efficiency. Also, things like the age and temperature of the battery can affect charging speeds.

We could have calculated charging rates by miles per hour based on peak charging rate and battery capacity, but due to some of the variables above, those calculations wouldn't be achievable in the real world. That's why we landed on peak kW instead for the purposes of this list. We have, however, included manufacturer claims for charging speeds that might help give a better sense of the time it would take to charge the car in ideal conditions. So, without further ado, here are the fastest-charging EVs available now or in the near future.

GMC Hummer EV Pickup peak charging power: 350 kW

GMC claims the Hummer EV Pickup can add nearly 100 miles in 10 minutes.

GMC Sierra EV peak charging power: 350 kW

GMC says the Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 can, like its big brother Hummer, add 100 miles in 10 minutes.

Ram 1500 REV peak charging power: 350 kW

Ram says its soon-to-arrive 1500 REV electric pickup can add 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Lotus Eletre peak charging power: 350 kW

Lotus says the Eletre can charge from 10% to 80% in 20 minutes.

Porsche Taycan peak charging power: 320 kW

The 2025 Porsche Tacyan can charge at up to 320 kW, from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes. That's the same amount of time as the 2024 Taycan (which peaks at 270 kW), despite the new model's larger battery.

GMC Hummer EV SUV peak charging power: 300 kW

GMC says the Hummer EV SUV can recover about 100 miles of range in about 12 minutes.

Chevrolet Silverado EV peak charging power: 300 kW

Chevy’s new electric Silverado EV pickup can add up to 100 miles in 10 minutes of charging.

Lucid Air peak charging power: 300 kW

Lucid says that fast charging the Air Grand Touring can add up to 200 miles of charge in about 12 minutes.

Audi E-Tron GT peak charging power: 270 kW

The Audi E-Tron GT uses the same battery architecture as the 2024 Porsche Taycan, and Audi claims a 5% to 80% charge in as little as 22.5 minutes.

Porsche Macan Electric peak charging power: 270 kW

The soon-to-arrive Porsche Macan Electric can charge from 10% to 80% in a clamed 21 minutes.

Fisker Ocean peak charging power: 250 kW

Fisker says the Ocean can charge from 10% to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Tesla Model 3 peak charging power: 250 kW

Tesla says its Model 3 can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tesla Model S peak charging power: 250 kW

Tesla says its Model S can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tesla Model X peak charging power: 250 kW

Tesla says its Model X can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tesla Model Y peak charging power: 250 kW

Tesla says Model Y can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes of charging.

Tesla Cybertruck peak charging power: 250kW

Tesla says its new Cybertruck pickup can add up to 128 miles of range in 15 minutes.

Volvo EX90 peak charging power: 250 kW

Volvo says its new EX90 SUV can charge from 10% to 90% in under 30 minutes.

Genesis Electrified G80 peak charging power: 240 kW

Genesis says the electric version of its G80 sedan can charge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes with a battery temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Note that it has a bigger battery than the Electrified GV70 and Hyundai Group’s E-GMP vehicles (Genesis GV60, Kia EV6, Kia EV9, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6).

Genesis Electrified GV70 peak charging power: 240 kW

Genesis says its Electrified GV70 crossover can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes using a 340-kW charger.

Genesis GV60 peak charging power: 235 kW

Genesis says that the GV60 (which shares the E-GMP platform and 800-volt battery architecture with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, and Kia EV6 and AV9, below) can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Kia EV6 peak charging power: 235 kW

Like its E-GMP relatives, the EV6 can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, Kia claims.

Kia EV9 peak charging power: 235 kW

Kia’s three-row EV9 electric crossover will charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 peak charging power: 235 kW

Hyundai says the Ioniq 5 can charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 peak charging power: 235 kW

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan also takes 18 minutes to recharge from 10% to 80%.

Rivian R1T peak charging power: 220 kW

Rivian says its R1T electric pickup truck can add up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes.

Rivian R1S peak charging power: 220 kW

Like the pickup, the Rivian R1S electric SUV claims to add up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes.

BMW i5 peak charging power: 205 kW

BMW says its i5 sedan can add 90-100 miles of charging in 10 minutes.

BMW i4 peak charging power: 200 kW

BMW says the i4 eDrive40 can reclaim up to 108 miles of range per 10 minutes of charging. The i4 M50 gets 97 miles in the same amount of time.

Mercedes-Benz EQS peak charging power: 200 kW

That’ll take the EQS 450+ from 10% to 80% in 31 minutes. Not bad when you consider the battery offers 350 miles of range.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV peak charging power: 200 kW

Mercedes says the EQS SUV will also do 10% to 80% in 31 minutes.