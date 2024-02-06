The electric Porsche Taycan is getting a long list of updates inside, outside, and under the sheetmetal for the 2025 model year. The sedan and Cross Turismo variants receive a new-look design, more power, additional driving range, and an expanded list of standard equipment.

Porsche notes that it fitted the updated Taycan with flatter fenders and redesigned lights to emphasize the front end's sense of width. The strip of light that runs across the back end gets a three-dimensional, glass-look design, and buyers can order an illuminated version of it with welcome and leaving animations. New paint colors are part of the updates as well, while Turbo and Turbo S models get a Turbonite finish.

Inside, Porsche fitted the base variants of the Taycan with brushed-aluminum plates on the door sills and added two new colors called Black and Slate Gray, to the list of options. They blend the brand's Race-Tex microfiber upholstery and houndstooth cloth. The digital instrument cluster, the infotainment system's touchscreen, and the available passenger's display have been redesigned as well.

Acceleration is up across across the range, from the entry-level Taycan to the flagship Turbo S. Porsche claims that the base Taycan takes 4.5 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, a figure that makes it 0.6 seconds quicker than its predecessor. At the other end of the spectrum, the Turbo S loses 0.3 seconds to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds. It's the quickest production Porsche model ever released.

While full technical specifications haven't been released, we know that Porsche fitted a new rear motor and a modified pulse inverter, which is the component that converts energy from the battery into three-phase current to drive the motors. There's also a next-generation heat pump, and improved thermal management. There's also a new push-to-pass function added to the Sport Chrono Package that injects additional horsepower into the driveline for 10-second bursts (the total amount of power unlocked depends on the trim selected). One of the highlights is the Turbo S: horsepower jumps by 187 to reach 938 when using the launch control function. Unsurprisingly, the quickest production Porsche model ever released is also the most powerful Porsche model ever released. It even outguns the 918 Spyder.

It's not just the car that's fast. Porsche went to significant lengths to minimize the amount of time Taycan drivers spend waiting at a charging station. The battery pack is compatible with 320-kilowatt charging "under ideal conditions," according to the brand, so going from 10% to 80% can take approximately 18 minutes. That's in spite of a bigger battery, whose gross capacity increases from 93 to 105 kilowatt-hours.

The new Porsche Active Ride suspension system inaugurated by the Panamera in 2023 joins the Taycan's list of optional features, though it can only be fitted to all-wheel-drive models. It's a hydraulic system that keeps the body level, even during hard braking or hard cornering.

On sale now, the 2025 Porsche Taycan starts at $101,395 including a $1,995 destination charge. For context, the 2024 Taycan carries a base price of $92,550 including a $1,650 destination charge. That's a significant increase, but Porsche claims the tradeoff is a longer list of standard features; every Taycan comes with a heated steering wheel, power-folding door mirrors, and an adaptive air suspension system.

Pricing for the full range is as follows:

2025 Taycan: $101,395

2025 Taycan 4S: $120,495

2025 Taycan Turbo: $175,595

2025 Taycan Turbo S: $210,995

2025 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo: $113,095

2025 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo: $127,195

2025 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo: $178,295

2025 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo: $213,695

Deliveries are scheduled to start in summer 2024. And, there's no sign yet of the upcoming range-topping variant that beat the Tesla Model S Plaid's record on the Nürburgring. Possibly called Turbo GT, and fitted with a massive wing, it will break cover later in 2024.