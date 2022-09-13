Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022

The numbers are in, and the news isn't all good. Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, according to a study conducted by the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Many luxury carmakers gained points, while some mainstream brands fell behind.

After interviewing 4,708 customers chosen at random between July 2021 and July 2022, the American Customer Satisfaction Index concluded overall customer satisfaction fell to a score of 77 out of 100, down from 78 in 2021. Here are the numbers published by the AMSI.

American Customer Satisfaction Index: Mass-market nameplates

Subaru (80)

Toyota (80)

Chevrolet (78)

Hyundai (78)

Mazda (78)

Ram (78)

Honda (77)

Buick (77)

Nissan (77)

Volkswagen (77)

Ford (76)

GMC (76)

Jeep (76)

Kia (76)

Dodge (74)

Chrysler (72)

Mitsubishi (72)

American Customer Satisfaction Index: Luxury nameplates

Lexus (84)

Acura (82)

Audi (82)

Infiniti (82)

Cadillac (80)

Tesla (80)

Mercedes-Benz (79)

BMW (77)

Volvo (76)

Lincoln (75)

The study found that drivers who own a so-called mass-market car are most satisfied with comfort, dependability, driving performance, and safety; these areas all scored 81 out of 100. Drivers are least satisfied with warranties (75) and fuel economy (74). In the luxury segment, drivers are happy with comfort (84), interior (83), and safety (83), though warranties and fuel economy sit at 79 and 76, respectively.

Some car companies are celebrating as you read this: Toyota, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Acura, and Infiniti rose by 1%, 3%, 3%, 8%, and 9%, respectively compared to 2021. Others are likely rethinking at least some aspects of their business model: Hyundai and Mazda both dropped by 1%, Honda fell by 6%, Dodge dropped by 5%, while Volvo and Lincoln each lost a percentage point over the past year.

Japanese and South Korean manufacturers collectively gained a percentage point, meaning they're tied for first with European brands at 79. American carmakers posted a score of 77; General Motors rose by 1% to 78, Ford fell by 1% to 76, and Stellantis posted 75 after losing 1%.