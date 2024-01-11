Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Looking for the best glass cleaner to keep your windshield spotless? Then make sure you have a good cleaning solution that can help you keep your windshield clear and improve your visibility while driving. Usage couldn't be simpler, all you have to do is spray it on your windshield then wipe it off with a towel. Most glass cleaners can be used on mirrors, windows and other glass surfaces of the car. Here are the best car windshield cleaners for sale on Amazon.

$2.86 at Amazon

Key Features

23 oz.

Safe for tinted windows

Removes stubborn stains

Unscented

Cheap

This Rain-X Auto Glass Cleaner provides a streak-free shine and removes those tough stains. This cleaning solution is safe to use on vehicles with tinted windows.

$10.99 at Amazon

Key Features

20 oz.

Removes swirls, smudges and fingerprints

For car and home use

Ceramic infused

Flairosol trigger for maximum spray coverage

The Turtle Wax Hybrid Solutions Streak Free Misting Glass Cleaner removes water spots, swirls, smudges and fingerprints from glass. This cleaner spray is ceramic-infused and is suitable for all glass surfaces.

$14.37 at Amazon

Key Features

24 oz.

Safe for window tint

Streak-free and anti-hazing

Wipes off quickly

Mild ammonia scent

The Meguiar’s Perfect Clarity Glass Cleaner can easily clean windshields and is streak-free and anti-hazing. It wipes of quickly and is safe to use on tinted windows.

$12.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Two pack of 22 oz. bottles

Streak and residue-free

Ammonia-free

Unscented

The Invisible Glass Premium Glass Cleaner and Window Spray for Auto and Home comes in a bundle of 22 oz. bottles. This spray is streak, residue and ammonia-free and is unscented.

$14.98 at Amazon

Key Features

16 oz.

Deep cleans interior and exterior glass

Great for automotive, household and industrial use

Stream and film-free

The Chemical Guys Signature Series Glass Cleaner deep cleans glass and is suitable for automotive, household and industrial glass surfaces.

$24.98 at Amazon

Key Features

Two pack of 19 oz.

Professional grade

Dissolves dirt, grime and grease

Ammonia-free

Easy to use

This Glass Cleaner from Safelite comes with two 19 oz. bottles of professional-grade glass cleaner from a very reputable windshield replacement company.

How to use car windshield cleaner

Cleaning your windshield is simple. Just spray it onto the windshield and then wipe it off with a towel. Make sure your towel isn’t made from a harsh fabric that could potentially scratch your glass. Here is our tutorial on how to clean a windshield properly .

What can windshield cleaner be used on?

Windshield cleaners are normally just glass cleaners so they can be used on any type of glass. Surfaces such as windows, windshields, mirrors, dashboards and LCD screens can be cleaned with glass cleaners. They can also be used to clean the glass in your house as well.