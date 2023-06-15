Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Tinted windows can add privacy and security to your vehicle. Having darker window glass makes it harder for you or your items to be seen from the outside while, depending on the level of the tint, being barely noticeable to those inside the car. Certain tint materials can also reduce heat, UV rays and infrared rays. With the benefit of heat reduction, you can keep the car interior cooler and keep yourself and your passengers more comfortable. Tinting is fully customizable, and your windows can be as dark or as light as you want them to be. Applying the window tint yourself instead of going to a professional installation shop can save you hundreds of dollars. Here are the best car window tints available on Amazon.

$10.47 at Amazon

Key Features

5% VLT

24” x 78”

Removable and reusable

Scratch-resistant coating

Includes squeegee, cloth and utility knife

This Custom Accessories Black Magic Tint Film comes with a tint percentage of either 20% or 5% VLT. It has a scratch and fade resistant coating and can be removed and reused if needed. A squeegee, cloth and utility knife are included with this purchase.

$17.49 at Amazon

Key Features

5% VLT

Removable and reusable

Easy DIY installation

Scratch-resistant

Reduces glare

2 year limited warranty

The Gila Static Cling Automotive Window Tint paired with their application kit that removes the need for professional installation. This Static Cling film will reduce glare and make driving safer when the sun is shining on you. This product comes with a 2-year limited warranty.

$56.95 at Amazon

Key Features

20% VLT

36” x 25 ft

Made with 2-ply nano ceramic film

Rejects up to 99% of UV rays

Rejects up to 84% of infrared rays

Rejects up to 77% of solar heat

5 year limited warranty

This RockRose Car Tint is made from two-ply nano-ceramic film and has 20% VLT. It also rejects up to 99% of UV rays, 84% of infrared rays and up to 77% of solar heat. This tint film comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

$105.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Dark charcoal color

Non-reflective tint

Rejects up to 99% of UV rays

Rejects up to 50% of heat

No signal interference

36” x 100 ft

The Sol-X Diablo Window Tint is non-reflective and has an energy-absorbing self-adhesive. The 2-ply polyester film layers are very high in break strength and tensile and can reach up to 50% heat rejection. This product doesn’t use metalized film so it won’t cause any signal interference for remote start, GPS or radio. This film also rejects up to 99% of UV rays and blocks up to 80% of glare.

$139.49 at Amazon

Key Features

5% VLT

Cools interior by 25° F

No signal interference

Rejects up to 99% of UV rays and IR heat

40” x 100 ft roll

Lifetime warranty

The MotoShield Pro Premium Nano Ceramic Window Tint has very unique qualities. It offers 99% rejection of Infrared and UV rays and can cool your vehicle’s interior temperature by 25° F. This film is very long lasting and won’t peel or turn purple overtime. This product includes a lifetime warranty with your purchase.

How to install window tint

Installing your own window tint may sound intimidating for beginners, but with the proper tools and preparation you will feel confident installing them. There are precut films made to fit your vehicle, but you can cut the film yourself if you want. Here is a tutorial from O’Reilly Auto Parts on how to properly install window tint.

DIY vs Professional Installation

Professional installation can cost hundreds of dollars, and the shop will have to keep your car all day. If you do the tinting yourself you can save time and money. The leftover film you have can be used to tint another car as well.

How do I know if my window tint is legal?

Each state has specific laws in regard to window tinting, but most have no limit on rear windows. Windshield tint is illegal in many states, so beware. You can check what your state's tinting laws are on tinting-laws.com .

Can you tint a leased vehicle?

In many instances you can , but make sure you speak with the dealer first to make sure you aren’t breaching any contracts.