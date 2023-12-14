The best windshield washer fluids of 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you drive your car often or don’t park in a garage, it will get dirty occasionally. While it’s safe to drive with the car being dirty, you must always make sure the windshield is clean. If you don’t have time to get to a car wash, the best temporary solution is to use windshield wiper fluid. It can be used to remove grime, dead bugs, tree sap, bird droppings and other unsightly stains from your windshield. Here are the best windshield washer fluids currently for sale on Amazon.

$6.01 at Amazon

Key Features

16.9 fl. Oz

Water beading technology

Anti-freeze formula

Helps prevent snow, ice, sleet, bugs from stick to glass

Add to existing washer fluid

Applies instantly

If you are struggling to see what’s ahead of you, that’s because you aren’t using a quality water-beading product like this washer fluid additive from Rain-X. This additive is made to repel water away from the windshield to enhance visibility. An important thing to consider is that some windshield wiper fluids may not be compatible with this product.

$14.10 at Amazon

Key Features

1 gallon

Removes bug residue, bird droppings, tree sap and road grime build-up

Water-repellant advanced beading

Fresh citrus scent

Safe for rain-sensing technology

This Prestone Bug Wash Windshield Washer Fluid is a great bug splash removal agent that comes in a gallon container that will last several months. This fluid is also great for removing tough stains, smears and bird droppings from windshields.

$16.10 at Amazon

Key Features

1 gallon

De-icer and bug wash

Compatible with rain-sensing technology

Water beading technology

Protection up to -27 F

This Prestone Deluxe 2-in-1 Windshield Washer Fluid is an all-season washer fluid that acts as a de-icer and bug washer. This product offers winter protection reaching -27 F and quickly melts ice and frost.

$23.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1 bottle makes 32 gallons

¼ oz makes one gallon of windshield washer fluid

100% biodegradable and eco-friendly

Streak-free shine

Mixing chart included on packaging

This Qwik Mix Windshield Washer Fluid Concentrate allows you to make up to 32 gallons of washer fluid with one bottle. To use this product you need to mix the concentrate with distilled or de-ionized water and then pour it into your wiper fluid tank. There is a chart on the bottle that shows exact measurements for how much fluid to use.

$16.39 at Amazon

Key Features

1 gallon

Instantly removes residue, bugs and road grime

Streak-free

Won’t damage paint or window tint

Uses special detergents to make cleaning your windshield simple

This HS 29.606 Bug Wash Windshield Washer Fluid is adept at removing road grim and splattered bugs. This product uses special detergents and doesn’t need to be mixed before using it. As good as this product is, it’s not recommended to be used for cold temperatures.

$18.20 at Amazon

Key Features

1 gallon

Windshield washer and de-icer

Functional up to -20 F

Ready-to-use formula

If you live in an area with very cold weather, then this Peak Windshield Wash and De-Icer will be a lifesaver. It can clean your windshield thoroughly and melt ice simultaneously. This ready-to-use formula is effective in temperatures reaching -20 F.

$9.99 at Amazon

Key Features

60 count

1 tablet makes 1 liter of windshield wiper fluid

Reduces friction between wiper blade and windshield

Can be used to clean kitchens, toilets, mirrors and floors

Bleach-free

These Blulu car windshield washer fluid tablets aren’t your traditional way of making washer fluid, but it’s just as effective. With one tablet you can make up to one liter of windshield wiper fluid. These tablets can clean other surfaces such as mirrors, floors, kitchens and toilets.

How to add windshield wiper fluid to your vehicle

First off, pull the latch to release the hood and open it up. Next, locate the blue cap with a windshield symbol. Now remove the cap and pour the washer fluid into the reservoir until it fills up and then put the cap back on. If you need more help, then watch our tutorial on how to replace washer fluid.

How often do I need to replace windshield wiper fluid?

Wiper fluid needs to be replaced every six to nine months.

How does concentrate work?

Concentrate works by mixing the liquid with de-ionized or distilled water. These products are the most budget-friendly option and take up significantly less space than the big blue jug washer fluid normally comes in.

Does windshield washer fluid melt ice?

Certain windshield washer fluids use high levels of alcohol to melt frost and ice.