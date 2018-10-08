Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Nobody likes a dirty car. If you want to keep your interior clean then consider getting an upholstery cleaner. Using this type of cleaner can remove stains caused by dirt, grime, pet hair, stains and odors from your vehicle's interior. Many of these cleaners can be used to clean furniture as well. Make sure the product you choose is suitable for the fabric of your interior. Here are the best upholstery cleaners that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$6.99 at Amazon

Key Features

22.8 oz.

Stain lifting ingredients

Neutralizes odors

Not safe for suede, leather, velvet, silk or clear plastic

Works for the car or home

This Blue Coral Upholstery Cleaner Dri-Clean Plus With Odor Eliminator is great at removing stains and neutralizing odors. It can clean up coffee stains, dirt, grease and even blood (hopefully you won’t need it for that). It’s safe to use on suede, leather, silk, velvet and clear plastic surfaces and is suitable for the car or in the home.

$18.98 at Amazon

Key Features

16 oz.

Dissolves and removes stubborn stains

Odor-destroying microbes

Detergent free

Can be used on automotive, indoor or outdoor fabric

This Foaming Citrus Fabric Clean Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner from Chemical Guys is great at dissolving and cleaning up stubborn stains. It’s detergent-free and has a fresh citrus smell. This cleaner can be used on vehicle interiors and on fabrics indoors or outdoors.

$6.68 at Amazon

Key Features

18 oz.

Formulated with Odor-X

Detachable micro scrub brush

Leaves a soil-repelling silicone shield of protection

Cleans food, oil, coffee, juice, grease, ink and dirt stains

This Turtle Wax Power Out Upholstery Cleaner Odor Eliminator is formulated with Odor-X, which can remove unpleasant smells caused by pets, food and cigarette smoke. This cleaning solution can remove stains caused by food, coffee, juice, oil, grease, ink and dirt.

$14.31 at Amazon

Key Features

22 oz.

3-in-1 cleaner

Cleans, removes stains and eliminates odors

Destroys odors from food, pets and smoke

New car scent

The Armor All Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Spray is a 3-in-1 cleaner that can clean stains, remove them and eliminate odors. This product has a fresh new car scent and can have your car smelling brand new.

$16.97 at Amazon

Key Features

18 oz.

Microfiber cloth included

Chemical free

No dilution necessary

Not safe for glass, suede or screens

This Car Guys Super Cleaner is an all-in-one cleaner that can eliminate odors and strong stains. It’s effective on any part of the car except for glass, screens and suede surfaces. A microfiber towel is included for free with your purchase.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key Features

16 oz.

Eliminates odor and lifts stains

Low-moisture formula

Brightens interior

90-day satisfaction guarantee

The Relentless Drive Car Upholstery Cleaner Kit uses a low-moisture formula to clean tough stains and won’t leave any damp spots behind. A car brush is included in this kit to help you scrub stains that are tough to remove. A 90-day satisfactory guarantee is included and a full refund will be given out if you aren’t satisfied with the product.

How to use upholstery cleaner

Cleaning the upholstery of your car is very easy with these products. Just spray it on, let it sit for a few seconds then wipe it off. Some products come with a brush to tackle deeper stains.

What surfaces can upholstery cleaner be used on?

The average upholstery cleaner can be used on seats, floors, headrests and any other surface that’s not glass. They can clean cloth, leather, velvet, Alcantara and suede interiors but make sure the product you choose is compatible with the fabrics you want to use it on.

Can upholstery cleaner be used on glass?

It’s not recommended to use upholstery cleaner for glass surfaces. You would be better off using a specialized glass cleaner for screens, mirrors and windows.