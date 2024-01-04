Make your 2024 New Year's resolution to keep your car clean

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 is here, and that means it's time to make good on those resolutions. An easily achievable goal is to keep your car a little more tidy and shiny this year. If you start now, it'll be much easier than you think to prevent the water bottles, receipts, french fries and dust from piling up in your vehicle. Luckily, there are some super affordable car cleaning items to help you on your journey. If you're feeling the "new year, new me" vibes, then check out these 3 popular car cleaning options, all available for under 30 bucks.

$25.88 at Amazon

A good car vacuum is the first line of defense in keeping your car clean. The ThisWorx vac is one of the most popular options around and for good reason. It's lightweight, weighing in at only 2.4 lbs, making it easy to maneuver around a vehicle, plugs right into your car's 12v lighter port and features a 16-foot long power cord to give you some extra slack when cleaning all the way in the back. The motor provides 106w of cyclonic force and the included HEPA filter is removable and washable. In addition to the vacuum, you'll also get a flathead attachment, an extendable attachment, and a brush nozzle as well as a carrying bag, filter brush, and a spare HEPA filter with your purchase. If these features sound good to you, but you're looking for a bit more power, you can check out the updated version of this vac, too, or check our list of the best car vacuums.

$7.99 at Amazon

This weird-looking car cleaning gel is great for cleaning all of those nooks and crannies that might be tough to reach with a vacuum. It might be one of the grossest-looking tools out there, but it's also one of the easiest ways to grab the dirt and crumbs from hard-to-reach spots. Just take a handful of the Flubber-like substance, stick it on anything that looks like it could use a little less dust and dirt, then peel it off and watch the grime come with it. It's also great for things like keyboards and gadgets around the house. While it won't last forever and isn't washable, it is reusable until the gel loses its adhesive quality. At just under $8, it's almost definitely worth the swing to help with your car cleaning goal.

$29.73 at Amazon

This Armor All kit is great option for exterior and interior cleaning and includes a car wash pad, Armor All Ultra Shine Wash and Wax, Tire and Wheel Cleaner, Tire Shine, Multi Purpose Car Interior Cleaner, Armor All Original Protectant, Glass Cleaner and an oft-ignored element of car cleanup: air freshener spray. The car wash pad is made of microfiber, so it should be easier on your vehicle than a standard scrub brush or towel. Thanks to the variety of different products in this kit, it should help you to get a solid cleaning inside and out.

