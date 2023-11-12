Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Cleaning the interior of your car should become a regular habit, just like cleaning the outside of your car. Since your hands are on the steering wheel at all times (or at least they should be), it is susceptible to getting dirty and should be kept clean. An interior car cleaner that works well with the material of your vehicle should do the job. Here are the best steering wheel cleaners that are available on Amazon.

$9.88 at Amazon

Key features

Deep cleans and protects all interior surfaces

Durable satin finish

UV protection

Dries quickly

Safe for steering wheels, screens, dashboards and door panels

This Meguair’s Ultimate Interior Detailer will keep your steering wheel, seats, door panels and dashboards clean. This product deep cleans and protects all surfaces of your interior. It applies a durable satin finish, UV protection and dries quickly.

$10.99 at Amazon

Key features

Cleans plastic, vinyl, leather, rubber and metal surfaces

Safe for LCD screens

Deep cleans tough stains

Streak-free

Fresh scent

Safe to use on glass

This 303 Interior Cleaner effectively cleans plastic, vinyl, leather, rubber and metal surfaces. It’s also safe to use on LCD infotainment screens. This cleaner can remove stubborn stains and won’t leave any streaks behind after use.

$7.97 at Amazon

Key features

Made with beeswax

Cleans, conditions and protects

Formulated to clean leather upholstery

Prevents drying, cracking and aging

Non-greasy formula

This Armor All Car Leather Cleaner can clean, condition and protect leather and faux leather upholstery. The beeswax used in this cleaner is able to nourish the leather surface it's applied to while preventing drying, aging and cracking.

$12.49 at Amazon

Key features

Works great with fabrics, carpets, upholstery and vinyl

Suitable for all interior surfaces

No dyes or additives

Can be used around the house

Residue-free

This Griot’s Garage Interior Cleaner is suitable for any interior surface and works well with fabrics, carpets, upholstery and vinyl. This cleaning solution doesn’t contain any dyes or additives and is residue-free. It can be used to clean surfaces around the house as well.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key features

Great for cleaning Alcantara and micro-suede surfaces

Removes stains and odors

Safe to use on carpets, textiles and other interior fabrics

Can be used on Alcantara and suede in the home

This Pinnacle Black Label Suede-Soft Alcantara Cleaner is specifically made for cleaning Alcantara and micro-suede surfaces found in more high-quality interiors. This cleaner can be used on car seats, carpets, headliners, door panels and also around the house.

What is the difference between a car interior cleaner and a steering wheel cleaner?

There is no difference, if a product can clean the rest of the interior then it can clean the steering wheel. Just make sure you use a product that can work well with your interior texture, such as cloth, leather or Alcantara.

Can a steering wheel cleaner be used on windows?

Some interior cleaning products can clean windows, but not all of them. Make sure to read the labels and packaging to find out if your product can be used on glass.