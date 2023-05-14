Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Pickup trucks are great for hauling cargo and moving supplies around. But if you are in need of a larger payload capacity or a better way to organize your cargo, then truck bed drawers would be a great investment. Here are the best truck bed drawers and storage systems available for sale online — prices will vary depending on the make, model and year of your truck.

$1,449.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 2,000 pounds

Made with polyethylene

Easy to install and remove

2 bed-length drawers

Waterproof

The DECKED Truck Bed Storage System makes it easier to store larger items in your truck bed. It has two bed-length drawers and a weight capacity of 2,000 pounds. It’s made from polyethylene which is a very durable form of plastic. It’s also waterproof and UV-resistant. This specific bed is made to fit Ford F-series trucks but DECKED has other sizes compatible for other trucks as well.

$149.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with truck beds between 55” to 69”

Waterproof

Chemical resistant

Simple tool-free installation

Made with heavy-duty plastic

The Red Hound Auto FullSize Truck Bed Storage Cargo Organizer is a universal fit for truck beds ranging between 55” to 69”. It’s built with heavy-duty plastic that is chemical resistant and waterproof. It’s easy to install and has a cable to keep the bed container in place while driving.

$1,809.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Made with alloy steel

Weight capacity: 425 pounds

Resistant to corrosion, abrasions and scratches

4 shelves

24 dividers

This storage drawer system from Weather Guard is suitable for pickup trucks and cargo vans. It has a weight capacity of 425 pounds. It’s made from alloy steel and is resistant to corrosion, abrasions and scratches. It comes with four shelves and 24 dividers to suit and organize your equipment.

$219.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Compatible with pickup truck bed covers

Weight capacity: 75 pounds

Lockable lid

Easy access

Weather-resistant

The UnderCover SwingCase Truck Bed Storage Box connects to your truck's tailgate and is an easy way to add more storage to your pickup. The lid is lockable and has a key to add extra security. It has a maximum weight capacity of 75 pounds. It’s quick to install and is compatible with truck tonneau covers.

$1,649.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Weight capacity: 1,500 pounds

Weather-resistant

Multiple locking positions

Lightweight and durable

The BEDSLIDE CONTRACTOR Durable Sliding Truck Bed Cargo Organizer punches above its weight class. It weighs only 1 pound but has a weight capacity of 1,500 pounds. It slides outward to make it easier to add and remove your cargo. The BEDTRAX T-slots make this product compatible with other truck bed accessories.

$59.99 at Walmart

Key Features

24 1/2" long and 12 1/2" wide

Universal fit

Metal screws with plastic tips

No drilling required

90 day limited warranty

The TruXedo truck bed drawer system will help keep loose items from sliding around while driving. It’s compatible with any truck and fits with tonneau covers as well. It’s made with durable ABS plastic and has metal screws with plastic tips to keep it in place. This product comes with a 90 day limited warranty.

What are the benefits of truck bed drawers and storage systems?

There are many positives from buying a truck bed storage system. It organizes whatever cargo you are carrying, makes it easier to access and keeps all of your items in place.

Are there any drawbacks of truck bed drawers?

There aren’t many downsides to installing a storage system to your truck bed, but there are still a few to consider. A truck bed storage system is useful for truck owners that haul a lot of cargo, but no useful for those that don’t. Another potential issue is the price of the payload capacity options as they can cost up to a thousand dollars or more.

How to install truck bed drawers and storage systems

Installation will vary depending on the brand and product you choose. For most truck bed drawers or other storage systems, no expensive tools will be needed. Measure the bed of your truck and make sure the product is compatible before buying. Also make sure to follow the instructions before you try to install anything.