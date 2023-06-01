Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Painting things yourself is a fun and cost efficient way to complete personal DIY projects. Whether painting fences, walls, sheds, decks or whatever project you may have, it’s always smart to use the best equipment available. Using a paint sprayer gun can help you paint faster and more efficiently. Many sprayers come with various nozzles and spray tips to adapt to whatever project you're working on. Here are the best paint sprayers that are currently available on Amazon.

$49.99 at Amazon

Key Features

700w motor

3 spray patterns

5 nozzle sizes

Double-layer insulation materials

Easy to clean

The BUENDIO electric paint sprayer is easy to assemble and even easier to use. It comes with 3 spray patterns: horizontal, vertical and circular. There are 5 different copper spray nozzles to choose from. The 700w HVLP sprayer has a maximum viscosity of 120 Dins/sec and is great for spraying thin layers of paint.

$109.00 at Amazon

Key Features

450w motor

3 brass spray tips

Material flow control

No compressor required

Compatible with many types of paint

The HomeRight paint sprayer is a great option for applying a great finish to small projects such as decks, cabinets, dressers and fences. This sprayer has a 450w motor and a container that can hold 39 fluid ounces of paint. The material flow control knob allows you to easily increase or decrease the material output while spraying.

$45.74 at Amazon

Key Features

3 spray patterns

Replaceable filters

Integrated air turbine

Best for small exterior projects

1 year warranty

The Wagner Spraytech Control Stain Sprayer is ideal for sealing and staining. Small exterior projects such as fences and decks will be a breeze with this sprayer. This sprayer has 3 spray patterns and material flow control adjustments. The container on this sprayer can hold 1 qt. of paint.

$43.99 at Amazon

Key Features

33.8 fl oz. paint cup (1000 ML)

360° adjustable nozzle

Stainless steel nozzle

Three adjustable valve

Great for automotive paint

The PNTGREEN HVLP Spray Gun Air Paint Sprayer is great for painting cars. It comes with a 33.8-ounce suction feed cup that minimizes waste. The three adjustment valves allow you to adjust the air volume, liquid volume and spray range. The 360-degrees nozzle is made from stainless steel and is very durable.

$129.99 at Amazon

Key Features

20v brushless motor

800 ML tank

2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery

1 hour charge time

Cordless

This Litheli HVLP Paint Sprayer has a 20v brushless motor that will prolong its service life and reduce sound levels when in use. This sprayer has a 2.0 Ah lithium-ion battery and has protection from short-circuits, overheating and overcharging. The battery will let you spray continuously up to 15 minutes per charge. Charging the battery from 0% to 100% will take 1 hour.

$309.60 at Amazon

Key Features

3,000 PSI output

Less overspray

Stainless steel piston pump

Flexible suction tube

Supports paint hoses up to 75 feet

This Graco Magnum Airless Sprayer is suitable for medium-sized projects such as home exteriors, interiors and garages while handling smaller projects as well. This airless sprayer has a maximum pressure output of 3,000 PSI and a maximum flow rate of 0.27 gallons per minute. It comes with 10 sprayer tips and supports 75 feet of hose to easily reach second stories of homes.

How to choose the right paint sprayer

When choosing a paint sprayer, you have a few things to consider. First, think about what exactly you are painting and how big the project is. Then make sure you choose the correct color you want and the proper paint.

Paint sprayer vs brush or roller

A brush or roller is a solid option for painting a room, they are easy to use and aren’t that expensive. A paint sprayer can help you paint faster and reach areas that may be difficult to reach with a brush roller. A roller or brush may be more time-consuming, but it’s easier to use for beginners.

Can I paint a car or motorcycle with a paint sprayer?

Yes, paint sprayers can be used on automotive projects, but not all sprayers. When it comes to painting something like a car or motorcycle, make sure you are using a high-quality sprayer with the right paint. Once you start spraying there is no going back, so make sure you have everything you need before starting. Always check the instructions and packaging to make sure your sprayer is recommended for painting cars or other vehicles.