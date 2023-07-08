Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

RV’s are built for long trips and will last for many years. Over time the roof will begin to wear from harsh weather conditions and may potentially leak. In order to keep the roof sealed and the interior of the RV clean and dry, consider getting a RV roof sealant. They come in either a can of liquid sealant or as tape and can be applied to the roof and will protect your roof's surface and the paint. Here are the best RV roof sealants available currently on Amazon.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Waterproof

Solvent free

Safe for indoor and outdoor use

Lifetime warranty & guarantee

This Ziollo RV Flex Repair Roof Sealant is made with 100% silicone and is waterproof and solvent free. This sealant will not shrink overtime and is very long lasting. It’s great for RV roofs but suitable for outdoor and indoor use. This product comes with a lifetime warranty.

$81.98 at Amazon

Key Features

#1 best selling RV sealant on Amazon

Abrasion, corrosion and UV resistant

Aluminum backing

No additional sealing required

Easy application process

15 year limited warranty

This EternaBond Roof Seal Repair Tape is the #1 best selling RV sealant on Amazon currently. This sealant tape has an aluminum backing along with an advanced layer of MicroSealant. It’s resistant to UV rays, abrasions and corrosion. This tape can be used on a wide range of surfaces such as TPO, EPDM, aluminum, steel, fiberglass and wood. There is a 15 year limited warranty included with your purchase.

$89.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Water based sealant

Solar reflective and UV resistant

Premium waterproofing

Solvent free

Takes 48 hours to complete

Primer required

The Liquid Rubber RV Roof Coating Solar Reflective Sealant can be used on EPDM, TPO, fiberglass and aluminum roofs. It’s a water-based sealant that has premium waterproofing and is solar reflective and UV resistant. This sealant takes up to 48 hours to dry off after application.

$72.82 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for all fiberglass RV roofs

Coverage of 350 Sq. ft

100% acrylic resin

Not recommended for EPDM or TPO roofs

This Dicor Fiberglass Roof Coating is made from acrylic resin and is suitable for any RV with a roof made from fiberglass. 1 gallon of this sealant can cover up to 350 Sq. ft. This product isn’t recommended for TPO or EPDM rubber roofs.

$63.52 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for RVs with EPDM rubber roofs

UV resistant

Withstands impact

Resists cracking

Made with non-hazardous materials

The Heng’s Rubber Roof Coating is made with non-hazardous materials that won’t harm the roof or paint of your RV. This product is suitable for EPDM roofs and not recommended for roofs made from other materials.

How to install RV sealant

Before installing any type of roofing sealant, make sure that you know what your roof is made from to ensure the product you purchase is compatible with your type of RV roof. Also check if your roof needs to be primed before applying sealant. Here is a tutorial on installing sealant from DIY Outdoor Life on Youtube .

What is the difference between RV coating and sealant?

RV coating and sealant are very similar and they often get mixed up, but there are a few key differences to be aware of. According to Silver Spur RV Park, “RV roof coatings are generally used to cover the entire roof, while “sealants” are sometimes used to patch up specific cracks, leaks, or damaged areas of the roof. However, the terms coating and sealant are often used interchangeably”.