Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Homeowners with garages should consider applying an epoxy coating to their garage floor. It gives your garage floor a glossy look, adds weather-resistance, and prevents oil stains and tire marks. It can be expensive to pay a professional to apply the coating, so doing it yourself can save a lot of money. Here are the best epoxy garage floor coating kits available on Amazon.

$69.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1-coat coverage

No primer needed

Covers up to 500 square feet

Scuff and scratch resistant

Hot tire pickup resistant

This CRAFTSMAN Pro Grade Specialty Coating epoxy can be used without a primer. This single-coat coverage kit can cover up to 500 square feet from a gallon bucket. This epoxy is resistant to scuffs, scratches and has added protection from hot tires.

$109.99 at Amazon

Key Features

1.5-gallon kit

1 bucket of epoxy resin

1 bucket of epoxy hardener

Glossy finish

Self-leveling

Recommended to put down a polyaspartic top coat

This LATUX Epoxy Resin Kit comes with two buckets: a gallon of epoxy resin along with a half-gallon bucket of epoxy hardener. This epoxy provides a glossy finish, is self-leveling and is easy to clean up. It’s recommended that a polyaspartic, at 200 square feet per gallon, is placed as a top coat.

$104.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Covers up to 250 square feet

Abrasion and chemical resistant

Anti-skid additive

Decorative chips

Low odor

Showroom quality appearance

This Rust-Oleum EPOXYSHIELD Garage Floor Coating is a water-based two-part epoxy that covers up to 250 square feet. This epoxy will protect your floor from hot tires, gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze and salt. The epoxy is also resistant to skidding, abrasion and chemicals. The coating can be cleaned up with soap and water, can be walked on 24 hours after application, and will be ready for vehicles in three days.

$192.94 at Amazon

Key Features

16 color options

UV and abrasion resistant

Professional looking finish

Fast dry time

Covers up to 800 Sq. ft

The RESINS Plus High Performance Epoxy Resin comes with 16 color options. This epoxy isn’t just for garage flooring, it can be used for concrete, cement, wood and countertops as well. This two-gallon kit can cover up to 800 square feet and has a fast dry time.

$361.76 at Amazon

Key Features

7 colors to choose from

Covers up to 500 sq. ft.

Slip resistant

3-gallon kit

3-hour application time

Dries in 12 hours

This EPOXY-COAT Floor Kit is suitable for garages, basements, patios and wood floorings. This three-gallon kit can cover up to 500 square feet and the application process takes three hours. The kit comes with a brush, roller cover, squeegee, mechanical mixers, mixing sticks and a pair of vinyl gloves.

How to install garage floor epoxy

An epoxy garage floor coating takes awhile to install and even longer to dry. Before getting started, make sure your garage is completely empty, and read the instructions of your product before using it. Here is a YouTube tutorial on DIY installation of epoxy for your garage from BYOT.

What are the benefits of garage floor epoxy coating?

The positives of applying garage floor epoxy make the time-consuming installation process worth it. The coating makes the garage floor stain resistant to oil, gas, transmission fluid and other liquids that may leak or spill onto the floor. They can also endure weather conditions in extreme heat or freezing cold.

Are there any downsides?

One drawback of this coating is that it takes a lot of time to dry to be able to walk on it and even longer to park your car on top of it. It can also have an unpleasant smell while applying. The surface can also become slippery, and so when it’s snowing or raining walking across it can be difficult.

How long does garage floor epoxy last?

According to Epoxy Flooring Detroit, “Depending on the application, professional commercial epoxy floor coatings can last for 7 to 20+ years. Industrial epoxy flooring tends to have the lowest lifespan because it is exposed to frequent vehicle traffic, harsh chemicals, and heavy loads. Epoxy basement floor coatings, on the other hand, can easily last decades”.