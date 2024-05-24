Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are many types of wrenches, each with its own unique set of features and use cases. Ratchet wrenches, or ratcheting socket wrenches, are what you reach for when you need to loosen and tighten bolts, nuts and other fasteners. They are easy to use and are compatible with different socket sizes. Ratcheting wrenches are versatile tools and essential to any toolbox. Some features to consider when shopping for a ratchet set are measurement system (metric or SAE), drive sizes, construction material, head style, grip style and swing angle. Read on, for more answers to frequently asked questions about ratchet sets. But first, here are the best ratchet sets currently for sale online.

$31.97 at Amazon $49.96 at Walmart

This Neiko Ratchet Wrench Set is a 3-piece set that provides leverage and turning power into tight and small spaces. These dual-direction ratchets have forward and reverse switches so you can easily change directions while using them.

Key Specs

Drive Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Quantity: 3-piece set

Material: Vanadium steel

Head Style: Fixed square

Swing Angle: 3.6°

Position: 100-tooth operation

$29.99 at Amazon

The DuraTech Stubby Ratchet Set uses a 90-tooth head to increase precision and only needs a 4° swing arc to operate. The quick-release button on the mini ratchet can lock the socket in place to stop it from falling off.

Key Specs

Drive Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Quantity: 3-piece set

Material: Polished alloy steel

Head Style: Hex

Swing Angle: 4°

Position: 90-tooth operation

$27.99 at Amazon

This WorkPro 3-Piece Ratchet Set is great for DIY projects around the home, in the garage or for automotive repairs. The ergonomic rubber handle is made of Tri-material designs with anti-slip properties so it won’t fatigue your hand during extensive use.

Key Specs

Drive Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Quantity: 3-piece set

Material: Alloy steel

Head Style: Fixed square

Swing Angle: 5°

Position: 72-tooth operation

$69.97 at Home Depot

This Husky Ratchet Set features an ultra-narrow 3.6” swing arc that makes it easier to access fasteners that are difficult to reach. A lifetime warranty is included with your purchase of this set.

Key Specs

Drive Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Quantity: 5-piece set

Material: Black finished steel

Head Style: Pear head

Swing Angle: 3.6°

Position: 100-tooth operation

$129.18 at Amazon

The GearWrench Flex Handle Set is a more expensive option for a ratchet set but its high-quality features make the price worth considering. The teardrop low profile design and flush-mounted on/off switch make it easier to reach tight spaces. The ratchet heads using this enclosed design make it extremely resistant to dirt infiltration.

Key Specs

Drive Sizes: ¼”, ⅜” and ½”

Quantity: 4-piece set

Material: Alloy steel

Head Style: Flex

Swing Angle: 4.3°

Position: 84-tooth operation

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a ratchet wrench?

A ratchet wrench is a tool that tightens and loosens nuts and bolts while allowing you to pivot the tool back and forth to turn the socket while keeping the wrench in place.

What size ratchet wrench should I use?

The most commonly used ratchet sizes are ¼”, ⅜” and ½” drives. ¼” drive ratchets are great for taking apart small screws for projects around the house. ⅜” drive ratchets are intended for automotive repairs while ½” drive ratchets are for automobiles as well as motorcycles.

Ratchet wrench vs socket wrench

Ratchet wrenches use sockets with different sizes built into the tool. On the other hand, socket wrenches are a type of torque wrong that has interchangeable sockets that can be removed and replaced to accommodate whatever size nut or bolt you are working on.