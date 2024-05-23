Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Headlights are key to safety for nighttime driving and other low-visibility conditions. When they begin to get foggy, beyond repair, or begin to fail altogether, you will need to get good replacement bulbs. LED (light emitting diode) bulbs can provide better visibility and longer service life than halogen and xenon lights. Here are some of the best LED headlights currently for sale online.

$29.99 at Amazon $39.99 at Walmart

These Fahren LED Bulbs are crafted with an aviation-grade aluminum body and a hollow-carved heat-sink design. Fahren claims these bulbs can shine up to 6 times brighter than a standard halogen bulb. Customers praise these bulbs for their simple installation and brightness, but they receive some criticism on their fit for certain vehicles.

Key specs

Lumens: 24,000LM

Watts: 60w

Color Temperature: 6,500 Kelvin

Cooling Fan Speed: 12,000 RPM

Waterproof rating: IP68

Service Life Expectancy: 50,000 hours

$18.69 at Amazon

These Rimthin LED Bulbs and fog lights use top-tier automotive-grade Powersports LED chips that provide great visibility for night-time driving. User reviews mention how these lights are labeled as “fog lights” but operate just fine in regular conditions.

Key specs

Lumens: 16,000LM

Watts: 60w

Color Temperature: 6,000 Kelvin

Cooling Fan Speed: 12,000 RPM

Waterproof rating: IP67

Service Life Expectancy: 50,000 hours

$37.99 at Walmart $49.99 at Amazon

These headlights from Auxito can be installed in just 15 minutes and there is no adapter required. These bulbs are compatible with most vehicles but some sensitive models may require a CAN bus decoder. Auxito will provide one for you if you contact them directly.

Key specs

Lumens: 16,000LM

Watts: 26w

Color Temperature: 6,500 Kelvin

Cooling Fan Speed: N/A

Waterproof rating: IP67

Service Life Expectancy: 50,000 hours

$29.99 at Amazon

This Ursprung Bulbs Combo uses two high-power bulb chips on the sides and a thin baseplate to ensure a strong beam pattern. Users mention they are happy with the brightness and installation but some have run into issues questioning durability and the lights going out sooner than expected.

Key specs

Lumens: 50,000LM

Watts: 120w

Color Temperature: 6,500 Kelvin

Cooling Fan Speed: 15,000 RPM

Waterproof rating: IP68

Service Life Expectancy: 70,000 hours (10 years)

$59.99 at Amazon

This AutoOne LED Headlight bulb combo has high luminous efficacy CSP chips that spread out the lights better to provide a more effective beam pattern without endangering other drivers in oncoming traffic.

Key specs

Lumens: 40,000LM

Watts: 60w

Color Temperature: 6,000 Kelvin

Cooling Fan Speed: N/A

Waterproof rating: IP67

Service Life Expectancy: 50,000 hours

Frequently asked questions

How do I choose the right LED headlights?

Before purchasing a new set of headlight bulbs, make sure you are certain they are going to fit your vehicle. You find out the size you need by reading your owner’s manual and by looking at the guide provided with the product online.

What are the benefits of LED lights?

LED headlights offer great advantages. They tend to have a very long lifespan and are very bright. These lights have a more focused beam pattern that greatly increases visibility and offers better peace of mind while driving at night.

How do I install LED headlights?

Before getting started, make sure you have the proper tools for the job. For replacing headlights, you don’t need that many tools, just a pair of gloves, a flathead screwdriver and your replacement bulbs. Here is our video tutorial on how to change a headlight bulb .

What's better, halogen or LED headlamps?

LED headlamps have an advantage in just about every category instead of price when compared to halogen headlights. LEDs will last longer, shine brighter and have a more efficient beam pattern.

LED vs Xenon?

According to J.D. Power, “Xenon Headlights Xenon, HID, or high-intensity-discharge headlights have bulbs but no filaments and tend to last longer than halogens but fall a little short compared to LEDs. They use less energy than halogens but more than LEDs. They also tend to become hotter much quicker and become dimmer over time.”. Xenon car headlights can also come in different colors while LEDs are mostly bright blue or white.