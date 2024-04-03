Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Headlights pave the way with their brightness helping to make night driving a little easier. But over time, they tend to get dirty and lose a bit of their effectiveness. Using a headlight cleaner can remove debris, oxidation, yellowness, and other impurities from your headlights to restore some brightness. These cleaners are easy to use and many of them don’t require any power tools, just a good microfiber towel or a foam applicator. Here are the best headlight cleaners that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$9.00 at Amazon

Key features

5 oz.

Removes haze and discoloration from clear plastic

Enhances driving visibility

Makes headlight lenses clearer

Multi-step process

Easy to use

This Rain-X Headlight Restorer is effective at removing discoloration and haze from clear plastic headlight covers. This cleaning solution uses a multi-step process that clears cloudy headlights and greatly improves visibility.

$9.50 at Amazon

Key features

8 oz.

Restores optical clarity

Removes haze and yellowing

Waterproof

The Blue Magic Headlight Lens Restorer removes yellowing and hazing to clear up your headlights. This waterproof formula will even prevent future yellowing and oxidation from occurring.

$19.99 at Amazon

Key features

16 oz.

Professional grade restoration

Rejuvenates plastic

All-weather protection

Durable protection sealant

This Chemical Guys Headlight Restore and Protect Cleaner can help the average joe give their car a professional-grade restoration. This sealant is long-lasting and provides year-round protection to inclement weather.

$15.37 at Amazon

Key features

9 oz.

2-in-1 formula

Restores clarity to headlights

Prevents future yellowing

Works with plastic lenses, clear plexiglass and other translucent plastics

The Turtle Wax Headlight Cleaner and Sealant is a high-quality 2-in-1 formula that cleans and restores headlights while using a sealing effect to prevent future yellowing. This product can be used on clear plexiglass and other plastic headlight cover surfaces.

$7.64 at Amazon

Key features

10 oz.

Clear plastic cleaner and polish

Eliminated yellowing, oxidation, cloudiness and fine scratches

Long-lasting protection

The Meguiar’s PlastX Clear Plastic Polish is a plastic restorer that’s great for headlights, taillights, brake lights, plastic convertible windows, boat windows, motorcycle windshields and plexiglass.

How to use a headlight cleaner

Most headlight cleaners are simple to use and work the same way, but make sure you go over the instructions first. To get started, apply the headlight restorer to a cloth or applicator pad. If you have a buffer then that will work as well. Then wipe it onto your headlight and rinse it off then dry it with a clean paper towel or cotton cloth.

What are the disadvantages of using a headlight cleaner?

As great as headlight cleaners may be, they still have a few drawbacks to them. Always make sure the product you choose has restoration and sealant properties, as just cleaning headlights removes the protective clear coat they come with. If they lose this headlight coating, they will be even more susceptible to hazing and yellowing than before. It’s also important to note that this is just a temporary solution that won’t last forever so it will need to be reapplied from time to time. If you aren't seeing the results you want you may need to use a complete headlight restoration kit along with some tools to clear your headlights. If that's still not enough, then you may have to consider replacing the headlight.

Can headlight cleaner be used for taillights?

Yes, headlight cleaners can be used on headlights, taillights and brake lights. They are formulated to clean most plastic and plexiglass surfaces.