We all have appliances that need to be plugged in at home, but sometimes there aren’t enough electrical outlets available. With the help of a surge protector, you can solve that problem. With a multiple-outlet surge protector, you can connect several electrical devices in one place while preventing unwanted power surges from happening. Here are the best surge protectors that are available online.

$10.29 at Amazon

Key features

900-joule rating

6 grounded AC outlets

Integrated LED protection indicator light

Space-saving design

$50,000 connected equipment warranty

The Phillips 6-Outlet Surge Protector Tap can turn a standard single outlet plug into a six for several devices. This protector has 900 joules and a compact space-saving design to provide a lot of usability from a small device. A $50,000 connected equipment warranty is included, this is a special type of warranty that covers equipment damaged by the surge protector up to a certain amount.

$11.84 at Amazon

Key features

2-pack

200-joule rating

6 outlets

3-line surge protection rating

14-foot cord

Integrated mounting holes

This Amazon Basics 6-Outlet 2-pack comes with two 200-joule surge protectors. These protectors have six outlets and a 14-foot power cord length. The integrated mounting holes on the back of the device make it easier to mount the device onto a wall or anywhere else you’d like to put it.

$24.99 at Walmart

Key features

3,490-joule rating

12 AC outlets

8-foot power cord

9-point safety system

2-year warranty

The Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector has 12 outlets and an 8-foot-long cord. It uses a 9-point safety system that has LED indicators, clamping protection and safety slides. This safety system also provides protection to overcurrents, short circuits, overloads, 3-line AC, fire and overheating. A 2-year warranty is also included.

$13.99 at Amazon

Key features

#1 best-selling Electronics Power Protection Product on Amazon

800-joule rating

6 outlets

10-foot extension cord

Twist-to-Close outlets

Flat plug

GE has been a major player in the power industry so it’s no surprise they have a high-quality surge protector. Their 6-Outlet Surge Protector is currently the best-selling product in the Electronics Power Product category on Amazon.

$32.99 at Amazon

Key features

2,100-joule rating

10 outlets and 2 USB ports

6-foot power cord

8-point safety system

$200,000 connected equipment warranty

18-month warranty

The Anker Power Strip Surge Protector has 2,100 joules of energy and includes 10 outlets and 2 USB ports. It has a USB-A port and a 12W USB-C port that can charge phones and other electric devices quickly. This product comes with an 18-month warranty and a lifetime $200,000 connected equipment warranty.

What are the benefits of a surge protector?

Many benefits come from using a surge protector at your home. One of the most important is that they will keep your electronic devices protected in case of a power surge or spike, and if your appliances do get damaged many brands offer connected equipment warranties up to a certain dollar amount. They also let you use multiple devices in the same area if you don’t have enough outlets available.

How to use a surge protector

Power surge protectors are easy to install and the average person is likely familiar with them already. Just plug it into the wall and then plug your other appliances into the surge protector.

How long do surge protectors last?

According to DITEK Surge Protection, there is no lifespan average for surge protectors. So to find out how long your protector will last, you will have to inspect it by checking if the indicator light is still showing it’s in good condition. Checking if your appliances connected to the protector are still working is another way to check the performance. If you are unsure, you can always check on the products website or call their service line if they have one to get more information.