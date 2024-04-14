The best power inverter for cars in 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Some modern cars come standard with at least one AC outlet in the back seat, but many do not. If you need to plug something in, you can always buy a power inverter for your vehicle for power on the go. They are similar to the surge protectors you use at home but are specifically designed for mobile use. Just plug them into your car's auxiliary power unit, formally known as a cigarette lighter, then plug in whatever electronic gadget in need of power. Here are the best power inverters for cars that are currently for sale on Amazon.

$17.99 at Amazon

This Pisfau Power Inverter offers 150w and reaches up to 300w of peak power. This inverter has a 110V AC outlet and 2 USB-A charging ports. It also uses a built-in cooling fan to prevent the device from overheating while not making any noise.

Key features

150w

300w of peak power

12v DC to 110v AC

Double protection mechanism

Built-in intelligent silent cooling fan

$29.99 at Amazon

The Bestek Power Inverter provides 300w of continuous AC to DC power and 700w of instant power. This inverter has dual USB-A outputs along with 2 AC outlets. A 60-month warranty is included with your purchase of this product.

Key features

300w

Isolation voltage protection

Dual USB 4.2a output

2 AC outlets

60-month warranty

$35.99 at Amazon

This Dewalt Power Inverter Car Converter has 140w of continuous power and converts the vehicle's DC power to household AC for power on the go. It has a 120v AC outlet and two USB-A charging ports. This power inverter also has low voltage protection, short circuit protection and impact-resistant polymer to protect it if it's dropped.

Key features

140w

12v DC outlet

120v AC power outlet

Mounting bracket and hardware included

Silent operation

$27.99 at Amazon

The BMK Car Power Inverter has 200w of continuous DC to AC power for high-speed charging. This inverter has 2 AC outlets, 3 USB-A outputs and a single USB-C port. This device has a smart cooling fan, built-in fuse, overcharge and short circuit protection.

Key features

200w

2 AC outlets

3 USB-A outlets

1 USB-C outlet

Small LCD screen

QC3.0 fast speed output

$49.97 at Amazon

The Energizer Power Inverter is just one of many power and electronic products produced by Energizer. It has 2 AC outlets to go along with its 4 USB-A ports. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.

Key features

500w

2 AC outlets

4 2.4a USB ports

Ultra-silent thermal fan

Great safety features

2-year warranty

How to use a power inverter

Plugging in a power inverter is very simple. Just connect the plug of your inverter to your vehicle's auxiliary power outlet, and then it will be ready to use.

Inverter vs converter

The names are similar but there are some key differences you need to know about. According to Renogy, “While inverter and converter can both transform voltage, they actually perform an opposite action to each other. A converter can turn AC power into DC. It can change the voltage level from one level to another, such as from 110v to 12v. On the other hand, an inverter transforms DC power into AC power.”