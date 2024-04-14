The best power inverter for cars in 2024

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Some modern cars come standard with at least one AC outlet in the back seat, but many do not. If you need to plug something in, you can always buy a power inverter for your vehicle for power on the go. They are similar to the surge protectors you use at home but are specifically designed for mobile use. Just plug them into your car's auxiliary power unit, formally known as a cigarette lighter, then plug in whatever electronic gadget in need of power. Here are the best power inverters for cars that are currently for sale on Amazon.
Pisfau 150W Power Inverter - $17.99
This Pisfau Power Inverter offers 150w and reaches up to 300w of peak power. This inverter has a 110V AC outlet and 2 USB-A charging ports. It also uses a built-in cooling fan to prevent the device from overheating while not making any noise.
Key features
- 150w
- 300w of peak power
- 12v DC to 110v AC
- Double protection mechanism
- Built-in intelligent silent cooling fan
BESTEK 300W Power Inverter - $29.99
The Bestek Power Inverter provides 300w of continuous AC to DC power and 700w of instant power. This inverter has dual USB-A outputs along with 2 AC outlets. A 60-month warranty is included with your purchase of this product.
Key features
- 300w
- Isolation voltage protection
- Dual USB 4.2a output
- 2 AC outlets
- 60-month warranty
DEWALT DXAEPI140 Power Inverter 140W Car Converter - $35.99
This Dewalt Power Inverter Car Converter has 140w of continuous power and converts the vehicle's DC power to household AC for power on the go. It has a 120v AC outlet and two USB-A charging ports. This power inverter also has low voltage protection, short circuit protection and impact-resistant polymer to protect it if it's dropped.
Key features
- 140w
- 12v DC outlet
- 120v AC power outlet
- Mounting bracket and hardware included
- Silent operation
BMK 200W Car Power Inverter - $27.99
The BMK Car Power Inverter has 200w of continuous DC to AC power for high-speed charging. This inverter has 2 AC outlets, 3 USB-A outputs and a single USB-C port. This device has a smart cooling fan, built-in fuse, overcharge and short circuit protection.
Key features
- 200w
- 2 AC outlets
- 3 USB-A outlets
- 1 USB-C outlet
- Small LCD screen
- QC3.0 fast speed output
Energizer 500 Watt Power Inverter - $49.97
The Energizer Power Inverter is just one of many power and electronic products produced by Energizer. It has 2 AC outlets to go along with its 4 USB-A ports. A 2-year warranty is included with your purchase.
Key features
- 500w
- 2 AC outlets
- 4 2.4a USB ports
- Ultra-silent thermal fan
- Great safety features
- 2-year warranty
How to use a power inverter
Plugging in a power inverter is very simple. Just connect the plug of your inverter to your vehicle's auxiliary power outlet, and then it will be ready to use.
Inverter vs converter
The names are similar but there are some key differences you need to know about. According to Renogy, “While inverter and converter can both transform voltage, they actually perform an opposite action to each other. A converter can turn AC power into DC. It can change the voltage level from one level to another, such as from 110v to 12v. On the other hand, an inverter transforms DC power into AC power.”
