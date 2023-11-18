Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keeping your garage locked up and secure is an important part of being a homeowner. With the help of a garage door opener remote, you can connect it to your already existing garage door system and open and close it from afar within a certain range. Some work with a specific brand while there are remotes that are universally compatible with any garage system. Here are the best garage door opener remotes that are currently available on Amazon.

800-foot range

Wire-free installation process

Visor clip

Compatible with garage door openers from several brands

Can control up to 2 garages/gates at once

This Chamberlain Clicker 2-Button Garage Door Opener Remote is a universal remote that is compatible with garage door openers from many other brands. This remote has a maximum range of 800 feet and can control up to two garage doors or gates at once.

Only compatible with Genie garage door systems made from 1997 to present

Three-button remote

Minimizes signal interference

Control up to 3 garage doors

CR2032 battery

Visor clip

1-year parts warranty

This Genie Authentic 3-Button Intellicode Garage Door Opener Remote is only compatible with Genie garage door opener systems made in 1997 and beyond. This remote has an auto-seek dual frequency with a strong signal and minimizes interference. The remote comes with a 1-year parts warranty.

315 MHz operating frequency

3-volt lithium-ion battery

148-foot range

Controls up to 2 garage doors

Universal garage door opener remote

This Oraeyun Upgraded Marantec Garage Door Opener Remote works without the need of a programming pin and easily transfers and duplicates pre-existing codes from your garage door opener system. This remote has an operating frequency of 135 MHz and a range reaching up to 148 feet.

Only compatible with multi-code garage door openers

300 MHz operating frequency

10 dip switches

Lithium-metal battery

LED light

This Garage Stop 2 Garage Door Remotes For Linear Multi-Code is not universal and is only compatible with multi-code garage door openers. This remote has 10 dip switches, which are small switches in the receiver and inside the transmitter that sync to your garage door and are primarily used in remotes made before 1993.

#1 best-selling garage door keypad and remote on Amazon

Security+2.0 rolling code technology

120-foot range

Can control 3 garage openers at once

Universal compatibility

This CreaCity 2 For Chamberlain LiftMaster Craftsman Garage Door Opener Remote is the #1 best-selling garage door keypad and remote on Amazon currently. The Security+2.0 rolling code technology reduces radio wave interference and generates a new code every time the remote is used for added security. This remote can control up to three garage openers at once and is universally compatible with most garage door brands.

How to choose the right garage door opener remote

When trying to decide on the right garage door opener remote for you, it’s best to think about the garage door opener system you have. You have to be certain the remote you choose is compatible and will sync to your system.

How to connect a garage door opener remote

Before getting started, make sure you read the instructions on the packaging and the manual that comes with your product. Here is a YouTube tutorial from HomeSteady on how to install and program a garage door remote control.