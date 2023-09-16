Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Garages are a versatile part of your home that can be used for parking cars, working on cars, working out or just sitting and relaxing. Not everyone has a climate-controlled garage that stays warm during the winter so you may have to improvise. With a propane garage heater, you can supply your garage with warm air at a desired temperature. These heaters can be used in any part of your home as long as there is proper ventilation. Here are the best propane garage heaters available for sale online.

$89.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft

Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)

Piezo ignition

3 hour runtime

1-year limited warranty

This Mr. Heater Buddy Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater can be used effectively indoors or outdoors. It’s powered by propane gas and runs off of a 1-pound cylinder of liquid propane and can also connect to a 20-pound propane cylinder with the optional filter and hose. This safety features this heater has is an oxygen depletion sensor, tip-over safety shutoff and a thermal system shutdown function. This product comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

$129.99 at Tractor Supply

Key Features

9,000 BTU

Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft

Oxygen Depletions Sensor

Safety tip-over switch

Tiltable design

No electricity required

1-year warranty

This Heat Hog Indoor/Outdoor Propane Portable Space Heater has 9,000 BTU (British thermal units) of power and has heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft. The heater runs on a 1 lb liquid propane cylinder or 20 lbs propane tank and can run for up to 4.7 hours. This heater includes a 1-year warranty with your purchase.

$149.99 at Amazon

Key Features

18,000 BTU

Heating coverage of 450 Sq. ft

Liquid propane regulator hose

Lockable wheels

3 adjustable heat settings

Oxygen Depletion Sensor

The GASLAND Propane Radiant Heater has 18,000 BTU of power a heating coverage range up to 450 Sq. ft. It has three adjustable heating modes to customize your heat output. It also comes with lockable wheels, an Oxygen Depletion Sensor and tip-over protection.

$211.01 at Amazon

Key Features

20,000 BTU

Heating coverage of 700 Sq. ft

Adjustable thermostat

Blue flame technology

Oxygen Depletion Sensor

Wall-mounted

Floor installation option

This Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Blue Flame Thermostatic Vent Free Wall Heater has a BTU output of 20,000 and a heating coverage that reaches up to 700 Sq. ft. The blue flame technology uses convection to create heat to warm up the system. The blue flames are meant to resemble an actual fireplace

$228.22 at Amazon

Key Features

Liquid Propane

30,000 BTU

Adjustable thermostat control

Heating coverage of 1,400 Sq. ft

Oxygen Depletion Sensor

Automatic shut-off if carbon monoxide or lack of oxygen is detected

1-year limited warranty

This Bluegrass Living Ventless Propane Gas Blue Flame Space Heater operates at 30,000 BTU of power and has a massive heating coverage of 1,400 ASq. ft. Not only does it have an Oxygen Depletion Sensor that shuts down when oxygen levels are low, but it also has carbon monoxide detection and shutdown as well. It also includes a 1-year limited warranty.

Pros and cons of a propane garage heater

Propane heaters can provide quality heat to whatever room they are placed in. It can also save money on bills when you opt for propane heat instead of using your home HVAC system and can be a lifesaver for those who don’t have access to heat. A drawback to consider about these types of heaters is that even though they are cost-efficient, they require more maintenance over time. They are also larger and heavier than other types of garage heaters and take up more floor space. Most importantly, they can only be used in areas where they have proper ventilation to prevent fires.

Where can a propane heater be used?

Propane heaters can be used in a garage, home, office, workshop and many other places in need of heat. Some heaters can be used outdoors as well as indoors. Due to the power output of propane heaters, they are best suited for larger garages, rooms and workspaces.

Propane vs electric heater

Electric space heaters cost less upfront than propane heaters but cost the most to operate. They only need to be plugged in to operate and are clean and energy-efficient. On the other hand, propane heaters need a propane tank which is less costly than using electricity but requires proper ventilation for whatever area the heater is being used in. It’s also important to note that propane heaters are best for heating large spaces while electric heaters are better suited for warming more compact spaces.