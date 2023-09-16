Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Garages are a versatile part of your home that can be used for parking cars, working on cars, working out or just sitting and relaxing. Not everyone has a climate-controlled garage that stays warm during the winter so you may have to improvise. With a propane garage heater, you can supply your garage with warm air at a desired temperature. These heaters can be used in any part of your home as long as there is proper ventilation. Here are the best propane garage heaters available for sale online.
Mr. Heater F232000 MH9BX Buddy 4,000-9,000-BTU Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater - $89.00
Key Features
- Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft
- Thermal Shutdown System (TSS)
- Piezo ignition
- 3 hour runtime
- 1-year limited warranty
This Mr. Heater Buddy Indoor-Safe Portable Propane Radiant Heater can be used effectively indoors or outdoors. It’s powered by propane gas and runs off of a 1-pound cylinder of liquid propane and can also connect to a 20-pound propane cylinder with the optional filter and hose. This safety features this heater has is an oxygen depletion sensor, tip-over safety shutoff and a thermal system shutdown function. This product comes with a 1-year limited warranty.
Heat Hog 9,000 BTU Indoor/Outdoor Propane Portable Space Heater - $129.99
Key Features
- 9,000 BTU
- Heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft
- Oxygen Depletions Sensor
- Safety tip-over switch
- Tiltable design
- No electricity required
- 1-year warranty
This Heat Hog Indoor/Outdoor Propane Portable Space Heater has 9,000 BTU (British thermal units) of power and has heating coverage up to 225 Sq. ft. The heater runs on a 1 lb liquid propane cylinder or 20 lbs propane tank and can run for up to 4.7 hours. This heater includes a 1-year warranty with your purchase.
GASLAND MHA18BN Propane Radiant Heater - $149.99
Key Features
- 18,000 BTU
- Heating coverage of 450 Sq. ft
- Liquid propane regulator hose
- Lockable wheels
- 3 adjustable heat settings
- Oxygen Depletion Sensor
The GASLAND Propane Radiant Heater has 18,000 BTU of power a heating coverage range up to 450 Sq. ft. It has three adjustable heating modes to customize your heat output. It also comes with lockable wheels, an Oxygen Depletion Sensor and tip-over protection.
Dyna-Glo BFSS20LPT-4P 20,000 BTU Liquid Propane Blue Flame Thermostatic Vent Free Wall Heater - $211.01
Key Features
- 20,000 BTU
- Heating coverage of 700 Sq. ft
- Adjustable thermostat
- Blue flame technology
- Oxygen Depletion Sensor
- Wall-mounted
- Floor installation option
This Dyna-Glo Liquid Propane Blue Flame Thermostatic Vent Free Wall Heater has a BTU output of 20,000 and a heating coverage that reaches up to 700 Sq. ft. The blue flame technology uses convection to create heat to warm up the system. The blue flames are meant to resemble an actual fireplace
Bluegrass Living B30TPB-BB Ventless Propane Gas Blue Flame Space Heater - $228.22
Key Features
- Liquid Propane
- 30,000 BTU
- Adjustable thermostat control
- Heating coverage of 1,400 Sq. ft
- Oxygen Depletion Sensor
- Automatic shut-off if carbon monoxide or lack of oxygen is detected
- 1-year limited warranty
This Bluegrass Living Ventless Propane Gas Blue Flame Space Heater operates at 30,000 BTU of power and has a massive heating coverage of 1,400 ASq. ft. Not only does it have an Oxygen Depletion Sensor that shuts down when oxygen levels are low, but it also has carbon monoxide detection and shutdown as well. It also includes a 1-year limited warranty.
Pros and cons of a propane garage heater
Propane heaters can provide quality heat to whatever room they are placed in. It can also save money on bills when you opt for propane heat instead of using your home HVAC system and can be a lifesaver for those who don’t have access to heat. A drawback to consider about these types of heaters is that even though they are cost-efficient, they require more maintenance over time. They are also larger and heavier than other types of garage heaters and take up more floor space. Most importantly, they can only be used in areas where they have proper ventilation to prevent fires.
Where can a propane heater be used?
Propane heaters can be used in a garage, home, office, workshop and many other places in need of heat. Some heaters can be used outdoors as well as indoors. Due to the power output of propane heaters, they are best suited for larger garages, rooms and workspaces.
Propane vs electric heater
Electric space heaters cost less upfront than propane heaters but cost the most to operate. They only need to be plugged in to operate and are clean and energy-efficient. On the other hand, propane heaters need a propane tank which is less costly than using electricity but requires proper ventilation for whatever area the heater is being used in. It’s also important to note that propane heaters are best for heating large spaces while electric heaters are better suited for warming more compact spaces.
