Garages can be used as a place to work on your vehicles, somewhere to sit and relax or be used for exercise. During the winter months it can get a bit chilly in the garage and not everyone has the luxury of a built-in heat to their garage. With an electric garage heater, you can stay warm year round in your garage. They can apply keep your garage warm year-round without breaking the bank. A lot of them mount to the wall or ceiling and some are portable and can be used all around the house. Here are the best electric garage heaters available on Amazon.

1,500w maximum working power

V-0 flame retardant

ECO mode

70° Oscillation

Enhanced safety technology

Heating coverage of 200 Sq. ft

This Dreo Electric Space Heater is great for heating garages but works just as well in any other part of the house. It has 1,500w of power and its heat can cover up to 200 Sq. ft. The temperature settings range between 41° F to 95° F and there is an ECO mode that adjusts the heat level automatically to conserve energy. This heater comes with a 1 year warranty and can be extended to 30 months if you register your product after purchase.

Maximum power of 6,000w

5 adjustable louvers

Adjustable thermostat

Minimal noise and turbulence

1-year parts and labor warranty

This Dr. Heater DR966 Hardwired Commercial Heater has 240v and a maximum power output of 6,000w. This heater has a heating coverage range of 600 Sq. ft. It has an adjustable thermostat and 5 adjustable louvers that deliver direct airflow. Brackets are included to mount this heater onto the ceiling or wall. This product has a 1 year parts and labor warranty.

Maximum power output of 1,500w

5 operating modes

Provides instant heat

Adjustable work light

Overheat protection

Ceiling mounted

The Shinic Ceiling Mounted Radiant Quartz Heater has 1,500w of power and will warm up instantly after it’s turned on. There are 5 different operating modes to customize your heating. It has strong safety features such as an automatic shutoff to prevent overheating, a 3-prong grounded safety plug and metal housing for enhanced safety.

Maximum power output of 1,500w

Heating coverage of 160 Sq. ft

2 heating modes

Ceramic heating plate

Cool-touch exterior

1 year limited warranty

This NewAir 120v Electric Portable Garage Heater has 1,500w of power and a heating coverage range of 160 Sq. ft. This heater features an internal thermostat, automatic shutoff to prevent overheating and is cool to the touch so you don’t burn yourself. A 1 year warranty is included with your purchase.

Heavy-duty heater

Maximum power output of 5,000w

3 heat settings

Heating coverage of 500 Sq. ft

Compact-size

Ceiling-mounted

This Dyan-Glo is powered by 240v and has a massive power output of 5,000w. It can cover a wide range of 500 Sq. ft. It’s lightweight as it weighs just a pound and is easy to mount to your ceiling.

How to choose the right garage heater

When trying to choose the proper garage heater, you need to consider where exactly it’s going to be placed. If you are trying to heat up a traditional home garage, a space heater would be a solid option. If you do a lot of work in a home or shop garage, a wall-mounted or ceiling-mounted heater will suffice.

Are there any drawbacks of garage heaters?

There aren’t many drawbacks to electric garage heaters, but they aren’t perfect. In case of a power outage, you will be out of luck due to the heater being electric. Another drawback is the added costs to your electric bill monthly if you use it often. They also could run into issues with overheating if left on for too long.

Electric heaters vs natural gas heaters

Gas-powered garage heaters have a higher heat output, don't impact electricity bills and cover more space with their heat. Electric heaters are cheaper, have lower noise levels and are more lightweight compared to their gas-powered counterparts.

Electric heaters vs infrared heaters

Infrared heaters are the most cost and energy efficient because they convert nearly 100% of electricity to heat. According to Heating Point, “hey do not waste energy heating air which quickly dissipates in outdoor or draughty spaces like a garage. This allowed the customer to heat the garage throughout the year with the lowest running costs available.