Garages have a lot of room, but their storage space can be limited if you have cars to park inside. A good way to capacity without sacrificing room for your vehicles is with a garage storage cabinet. They can hold items such as power tools, garden tools, sports equipment, car parts, paint cans and other types of gear. Many of them can be used in other parts of the house as well. Here are the best garage storage cabinets available on Amazon.

Built with powder-coated metal

Reinforced construction

Easy to use

Easy to install

Weight capacity: 80 pounds

The GangMei Metal Wall Hanging Storage Cabinet is easy to install and even easier to use. It has a reinforced steel construction and is built with powder-coated metal so it’s built to last. It has a maximum weight capacity of 80 pounds.

4 adjustable shelves

2 doors

Safety lock

Soundproof

Weight capacity: 120 pounds

This Yizosh Metal Garage Cabinet is a large cabinet that can be used anywhere, but great for the garage. It features four adjustable shelves, two doors and supports a high weight capacity of 120 pounds. It’s built with reinforced metal and is soundproof. It comes with a safety lock to keep your items locked away if needed.

Compatible with a standard padlock

Ideal for garages and basements

Built with heavy duty plastic

Easy to assemble

Weight capacity: 40 pounds for each shelf

This Sterilite Cabinet is great for garages, basements and any other room in need of extra storage. It’s made with heavy-duty plastic and is built to last. This cabinet has four shelves and they can hold up to 40 pounds each. It doesn’t come with a lock but is compatible with most standard padlocks.

Powder-coated steel cabinet

3 drawers

2 adjustable shelves

Metal lock

Weight capacity: 55 pounds for each shelf

This SONGMICS Garage Cabinet has 3 shelves and 2 of them are adjustable. These shelves can support up to 55 pounds each. It has a metal lock that comes with two keys for extra security. This cabinet is small but is able to save a lot of space with how much it can hold.

Double wall resin construction

Resistant to warping, rusting and denting

Modular design

Lockable doors

Weight capacity: 50 pounds

This Suncast Cabinet is a unique storage solution can sit on the ground but is best suited for being mounted onto the garage wall. It’s constructed with double wall resin and is resistant to denting, warping and rusting. The shelves can hold up to 50 pounds each and the doors are lockable.

How to choose the right storage cabinet

The storage option you choose depends on the size of your garage and what exactly you need to store. Make sure your cabinet fits comfortably in your garage and it’s not in a spot where you may bump into it with your car.

What are the benefits of garage storage cabinets?

Adding a tool cabinet to your garage can bring many great benefits. It can organize loose items that would otherwise be laying around or stacked in a pile. You can also use a cabinet with a lock to keep important items and documents safe or sharp tools away from pets and children.

Are there any drawbacks to garage storage cabinets?

There aren’t many, but there are a few downsides to these cabinet systems. If you happen to drive a full-sized SUV or large pickup truck, you might not have enough garage space for a storage cabinet.