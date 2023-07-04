Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Garages have a lot of room, but their storage space can be limited if you have cars to park inside. A good way to capacity without sacrificing room for your vehicles is with a garage storage cabinet. They can hold items such as power tools, garden tools, sports equipment, car parts, paint cans and other types of gear. Many of them can be used in other parts of the house as well. Here are the best garage storage cabinets available on Amazon.
GangMei Metal Wall Hanging Storage Cabinet - $119.99
Key Features
- Built with powder-coated metal
- Reinforced construction
- Easy to use
- Easy to install
- Weight capacity: 80 pounds
The GangMei Metal Wall Hanging Storage Cabinet is easy to install and even easier to use. It has a reinforced steel construction and is built with powder-coated metal so it’s built to last. It has a maximum weight capacity of 80 pounds.
Yizosh Metal Garage Storage Cabinet with 2 Doors and 4 Adjustable Shelves - $159.99
Key Features
- 4 adjustable shelves
- 2 doors
- Safety lock
- Soundproof
- Weight capacity: 120 pounds
This Yizosh Metal Garage Cabinet is a large cabinet that can be used anywhere, but great for the garage. It features four adjustable shelves, two doors and supports a high weight capacity of 120 pounds. It’s built with reinforced metal and is soundproof. It comes with a safety lock to keep your items locked away if needed.
Sterilite 01423V01 4 Shelf Cabinet - $141.20
Key Features
- Compatible with a standard padlock
- Ideal for garages and basements
- Built with heavy duty plastic
- Easy to assemble
- Weight capacity: 40 pounds for each shelf
This Sterilite Cabinet is great for garages, basements and any other room in need of extra storage. It’s made with heavy-duty plastic and is built to last. This cabinet has four shelves and they can hold up to 40 pounds each. It doesn’t come with a lock but is compatible with most standard padlocks.
SONGMICS Garage Cabinet, Metal Storage Cabinet - $159.99
Key Features
- Powder-coated steel cabinet
- 3 drawers
- 2 adjustable shelves
- Metal lock
- Weight capacity: 55 pounds for each shelf
This SONGMICS Garage Cabinet has 3 shelves and 2 of them are adjustable. These shelves can support up to 55 pounds each. It has a metal lock that comes with two keys for extra security. This cabinet is small but is able to save a lot of space with how much it can hold.
Suncast BMC3000 Cabinet-Resin Construction for Wall Mounted Garage Storage - $106.69
Key Features
- Double wall resin construction
- Resistant to warping, rusting and denting
- Modular design
- Lockable doors
- Weight capacity: 50 pounds
This Suncast Cabinet is a unique storage solution can sit on the ground but is best suited for being mounted onto the garage wall. It’s constructed with double wall resin and is resistant to denting, warping and rusting. The shelves can hold up to 50 pounds each and the doors are lockable.
How to choose the right storage cabinet
The storage option you choose depends on the size of your garage and what exactly you need to store. Make sure your cabinet fits comfortably in your garage and it’s not in a spot where you may bump into it with your car.
What are the benefits of garage storage cabinets?
Adding a tool cabinet to your garage can bring many great benefits. It can organize loose items that would otherwise be laying around or stacked in a pile. You can also use a cabinet with a lock to keep important items and documents safe or sharp tools away from pets and children.
Are there any drawbacks to garage storage cabinets?
There aren’t many, but there are a few downsides to these cabinet systems. If you happen to drive a full-sized SUV or large pickup truck, you might not have enough garage space for a storage cabinet.
