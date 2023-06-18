Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Deep cleaning the carpet is a common task that should be done regularly to keep your car or house truly clean. A vacuum cleaner can clean up loose debris, dirt and pet hair from the carpet but can struggle with liquid stains and spills. Wet/dry vacuums are better at cleaning up wet messes but can’t clean deeply into the carpet's surface. You can clean deep into your carpet with a proper carpet cleaner and remove tough carpet stains. Carpet cleaners often come with a spray solution that can disinfect surfaces while having the old-fashioned vacuuming abilities. Not only can they be used on carpets, but they can also clean car seats and floor mats. Here are the best portable carpet cleaners for sale on Amazon.
BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus, 3181 - $99.99
Key Features
- 7.2v lithium-ion battery
- No water or mixing needed
- Removable scrub brush
- 2 bottles of cleaning solution included
- 3.3 pounds
The BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus is a cordless and convenient tool that can clean the carpet, rug or car interior. It’s great for cleaning up spills, fresh stains and dirt. Two trial-sized bottles of PET PRO OXY Spot & Stain and a scrub brush are included with your purchase.
BLACK+DECKER Spillbuster Cordless Spill + Spot Cleaner - $79.90
Key Features
- Vacuums, sprays and scrubs
- Can spotclean effectively
- Wide-shaped nozzle
- Dishwasher safe nozzle and collection bowl
- Built-in cleaning formula dispenser
- Cordless
This Black+Decker Spillbuster is a 3-in-1 cleaner that vacuums, sprays and scrubs. The wide-shaped nozzle allows it to cover more ground and clean up more thoroughly. The powered scrub brush makes it easier to clean upholstery, carpets and rugs. The collection tank is detachable and can be washed in the sink or dishwasher.
HAUSHOF Portable Carpet Spot and Upholstery Cleaner - $115.99
Key Features
- 400w motor
- Dual tank design
- 4 ft hose
- 10 ft power cord length
- 17 oz sewage tank capacity
- 37 oz water tank capacity
The HAUSHOF Portable Carpet Spot and Upholstery Cleaner in an all-in-one device that can clean up stubborn stains. There is a 17 oz sewage tank and a 37 oz water tank. It includes 2 different nozzles: a right angle nozzle for gap cleaning and a nozzle with a brush for deep cleaning. It weighs just 7.5 lbs and is easy to carry.
Aspiron Steam Cleaner - $144.18
Key Features
- 1.5L clean water tank
- Cleans carpet, upholstery, tiles and car interiors
- Takes 5 minutes to heat up
- Maximum temperature of 293° F
- Up to 50 minutes of runtime
- 21 accessories
The Aspiron Steam Cleaner features 21 different accessories to get the most out of this device. These accessories include a variety of brush heads, extension tubes, nozzles, towels, gloves and a squeegee. It takes up to 5 minutes for this hot water steamer to heat up and can reach a temperature of 293° F. It can clean carpets, upholstery, tiles, metal surfaces and vehicle interiors.
Kenmore KW2001 Portable Carpet Spot Cleaner & Pet Stain Vacuum - $129.99
Key Features
- 6.5” wide path nozzle
- 3.5” tough stain nozzle
- 6 foot hose
- Portable and easy to store
- Dual tank design
- Includes bottle of cleaning solution
Kenmore makes many household products and this portable cleaner is one of the best. It removes stains on carpets, upholstery and vehicle interiors. It has a 6.5” wide path nozzle for removing tough stains and a 3.5” nozzle for cleaning up minor messes.
How to use a carpet cleaner
Carpet cleaners are very similar to traditional vacuum cleaners and they work in the same way, except they work in and suction up cleaning solution. You turn them on and run them over whatever surface you are trying to clean. For cleaners with attached sprayer solutions, spray the liquid in the path you are going to clean deeply into the surface.
What can be cleaned with a carpet cleaner?
Carpet cleaners can clean many surfaces effectively and quickly while specializing in stain removal. They can be used for cleaning carpet, furniture, upholstery, rugs and automotive interiors. For cars they can clean seats, floors, mats and trunks. Carpet cleaners are one of the most effective methods for interior car cleaning.
Are there any drawbacks of handheld carpet cleaners?
There aren’t many. But consider the type of floor in your home. A typical carpet cleaner can clean many surfaces, but may struggle when it comes to tile or hardwood floors.
Carpet cleaner vs wet/dry vacuum
Wet/dry vacuums are great for their versatility of cleaning up wet and dry messes efficiently. Some wet/dry vacuums can be used as a blower as well. Carpet cleaners specialize in deep cleaning carpets and will remove stains that are difficult to remove. They also have vacuuming functions but wet/dry vacuums are better at cleaning up liquid.
