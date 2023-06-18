Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Deep cleaning the carpet is a common task that should be done regularly to keep your car or house truly clean. A vacuum cleaner can clean up loose debris, dirt and pet hair from the carpet but can struggle with liquid stains and spills. Wet/dry vacuums are better at cleaning up wet messes but can’t clean deeply into the carpet's surface. You can clean deep into your carpet with a proper carpet cleaner and remove tough carpet stains. Carpet cleaners often come with a spray solution that can disinfect surfaces while having the old-fashioned vacuuming abilities. Not only can they be used on carpets, but they can also clean car seats and floor mats. Here are the best portable carpet cleaners for sale on Amazon.

$99.99 at Amazon

Key Features

7.2v lithium-ion battery

No water or mixing needed

Removable scrub brush

2 bottles of cleaning solution included

3.3 pounds

The BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus is a cordless and convenient tool that can clean the carpet, rug or car interior. It’s great for cleaning up spills, fresh stains and dirt. Two trial-sized bottles of PET PRO OXY Spot & Stain and a scrub brush are included with your purchase.

$79.90 at Amazon

Key Features

Vacuums, sprays and scrubs

Can spotclean effectively

Wide-shaped nozzle

Dishwasher safe nozzle and collection bowl

Built-in cleaning formula dispenser

Cordless

This Black+Decker Spillbuster is a 3-in-1 cleaner that vacuums, sprays and scrubs. The wide-shaped nozzle allows it to cover more ground and clean up more thoroughly. The powered scrub brush makes it easier to clean upholstery, carpets and rugs. The collection tank is detachable and can be washed in the sink or dishwasher.

$115.99 at Amazon

Key Features

400w motor

Dual tank design

4 ft hose

10 ft power cord length

17 oz sewage tank capacity

37 oz water tank capacity

The HAUSHOF Portable Carpet Spot and Upholstery Cleaner in an all-in-one device that can clean up stubborn stains. There is a 17 oz sewage tank and a 37 oz water tank. It includes 2 different nozzles: a right angle nozzle for gap cleaning and a nozzle with a brush for deep cleaning. It weighs just 7.5 lbs and is easy to carry.

$144.18 at Amazon

Key Features

1.5L clean water tank

Cleans carpet, upholstery, tiles and car interiors

Takes 5 minutes to heat up

Maximum temperature of 293° F

Up to 50 minutes of runtime

21 accessories

The Aspiron Steam Cleaner features 21 different accessories to get the most out of this device. These accessories include a variety of brush heads, extension tubes, nozzles, towels, gloves and a squeegee. It takes up to 5 minutes for this hot water steamer to heat up and can reach a temperature of 293° F. It can clean carpets, upholstery, tiles, metal surfaces and vehicle interiors.

$129.99 at Amazon

Key Features

6.5” wide path nozzle

3.5” tough stain nozzle

6 foot hose

Portable and easy to store

Dual tank design

Includes bottle of cleaning solution

Kenmore makes many household products and this portable cleaner is one of the best. It removes stains on carpets, upholstery and vehicle interiors. It has a 6.5” wide path nozzle for removing tough stains and a 3.5” nozzle for cleaning up minor messes.

How to use a carpet cleaner

Carpet cleaners are very similar to traditional vacuum cleaners and they work in the same way, except they work in and suction up cleaning solution. You turn them on and run them over whatever surface you are trying to clean. For cleaners with attached sprayer solutions, spray the liquid in the path you are going to clean deeply into the surface.

What can be cleaned with a carpet cleaner?

Carpet cleaners can clean many surfaces effectively and quickly while specializing in stain removal. They can be used for cleaning carpet, furniture, upholstery, rugs and automotive interiors. For cars they can clean seats, floors, mats and trunks. Carpet cleaners are one of the most effective methods for interior car cleaning.

Are there any drawbacks of handheld carpet cleaners?

There aren’t many. But consider the type of floor in your home. A typical carpet cleaner can clean many surfaces, but may struggle when it comes to tile or hardwood floors.

Carpet cleaner vs wet/dry vacuum

Wet/dry vacuums are great for their versatility of cleaning up wet and dry messes efficiently. Some wet/dry vacuums can be used as a blower as well. Carpet cleaners specialize in deep cleaning carpets and will remove stains that are difficult to remove. They also have vacuuming functions but wet/dry vacuums are better at cleaning up liquid.