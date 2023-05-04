7 high-end accessories for the luxury car owner

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No matter how nice your car is off the lot, nearly everyone has some use for a few additional accessories in their ride. Sure, you can save some cash and base your search on price alone, but if you're rolling around in a Bentley, you're probably going to want something a little more on the luxurious side of things. If you've been looking for some high-end toys to complement your ride, this list has some of the best choices out there.

$474.98 at Amazon

Key Features

4K, 140° wide capture field of view

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity

Works with a variety of second camera modules

Features Wide Dynamic Range technology and night vision shooting

Includes 24-hour parking monitoring - thanks to a built-in G-sensor, the 622GW can automatically turn on and start recording if your car gets hit in a parking lot

Loop Recording automatically overwrites old footage

Emergency Accident Lock saves/locks the current video whenever a shake or collision is detected, so it won't get over-written

SD card not included

The Nextbase 622GW is a top-of-the-line dash cam. It features, among other things, 4K video quality, image stabilization, enhanced night mode, intelligent parking mode and emergency response built-in. Along with the 4K front-facing camera, there is an entire line of modules that work with the 622GW to provide you with multiple camera angles, protecting you in case of both forward and rear collisions. Want to read more about the Nextbase 622GW? Check out a full review of this camera and the modules that work with it here.

$132.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Available for dozens of models

Interior protection from wear and tear

Retention devices to help keep mats secure

Made with patented high-density tri-extruded (HDTE) material

Nearly any vehicle can benefit from a good third-party floor mat, and WeatherTech make some of the best. These made-in-America mats come in pre-cut variations made for dozens of vehicles, or you can trim them yourself to fit any make or model.

$54.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Securely holds your phone in place without obstructing your view

Holds phones between 2 3/8 inches to 3 3/8 inches wide

Designed and manufactured in the USA

"Fits into any automotive cup holder"

Open-access bottom allows for charging cable to pass through

Extension comes pre-installed and can retract into the base

In 2023, there are very few occasions which you'd be driving without your phone, but if you're using it for navigation, you probably don't want to keep it in your pocket. Sure, you could get a dashboard or windshield phone mount, but at best that can be dangerous since it obstructs your view of the road and at worst it can be illegal. A CupFone mount like this one from WeatherTech removes the issue of your phone being directly in front of your face, while still keeping it available at arm's reach.

$14.27 at Amazon

Key Features

11 oz. container

Paste wax, not liquid

Formula is a blend of carnauba wax and polymers

Provides "long-lasting protection"

Great for clear coats and other glossy paint types

Made for easy application and removal

Can be used by hand or with a dual action polisher

Purchase includes a soft foam applicator

This 11 oz. container of Meguiar's paste wax is called Gold Class for a reason. It's formulated with carnauba and polymers to provide your paint with protection and of course a glossy shine. According to Meguiar's, it's safe for clear coats and is made for easy application and removal. The wax can be applied by hand or with a dual action polisher. As a nice bonus, this wax comes with a soft foam applicator, so if you don't already have one, you won't have to buy one separately.

$30.99 at Amazon

Key Features

4-hole aluminum frame covered with 100% carbon fiber cloth

Finished with a UV-protective clear coat

Anti-corrosion, anti-rust, weather resistant

Fits all US and Canada 6" x 12" plates

Rattle-proof

Includes screws, nylon inserts, fastener nuts, screwdrivers, screw caps and license plate pads

What's more luxury than carbon fiber? If you're driving something speedy, there's a good chance this material is showing up somewhere else on your vehicle, so why not add it to your license plate frame as well? This option fits all standard US and Canadian plates, is rattle-proof, comes with its own screws, fastener nuts, screw caps and even a screwdriver, and it's even clear-coated with a UV-protectant.

$99.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Delivers 1,000 Peak Amps - starts vehicles with up to a 6.0L gas and 3.0L diesel engine

Holds up to 20 jump starts on a single charge

Safety features include a "mistake-proof" design, spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection

Includes a built-in LED flashlight with seven light modes including strobe and SOS

Features USB ports for charging electronic devices on the go

Water-resistant (rated at IP65)

Only weighs 2.4 lbs

Includes a 1 year warranty with purchase

Sitting in a parking lot not able to start your car because your battery died is not very luxury, if you ask us. This jump starter is not only one of the most popular, it's also one of the all-around best. Not only does the NOCO Boost Plus GB40 provide up to 20 jump starts on a single charge, it’s extremely lightweight at just 2.4 pounds. The jump starter is rated for gas engines up to six liters and diesel engines up to three liters. Like some others, it has a built-in LED flashlight with SOS mode and can recharge smartphones, tablets, and other USB devices. One thing that sets the NOCO apart is its IP65 water-resistant rating. It also has a rubberized casing to help prevent scratches. Last but not least, it even comes with its own microfiber storage bag.

$149.95 at Amazon

Key Features

Detects signals from both the front and rear of your vehicle

Works with the iRadar app to alert the user to speed cameras and law enforcement activity

IVT filter and anti-falsing tech helps reduce false alerts

Comes with a 12V vehicle power cord, windshield mount, and tools for dashboard mounting

If you drive a nicer car, you may (consciously or unconsciously) be more of a target for traffic violations. Although we of course never recommend driving faster than the limit, knowledge is power, and a radar detector can help you get a better handle on your surroundings if you're worried about tickets. The Cobra RAD 480i is the best-selling radar detector on Amazon. The RAD 480i features front and rear radar detection, long-range detection, early warnings, and it can even be used with the downloadable iRadar app. It comes with a "12V vehicle power cord, suction cup car windshield mount, and a hook and loop fastener for dash mounting."

