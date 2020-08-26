Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Not sure about you, but summer has been going by so fast for us that we didn't even realize Labor Day was a mere week away. The season is sadly (or mercifully, depending on your perspective) going to be winding down before you know it, and there's no better time to do a deep clean of your car than during a seasonal change. If you've been commuting less than usual this summer thanks to the coronavirus, you may be noticing a layer of dust starting to build up in your car interior or maybe even a few cobwebs left there by some sneaky spiders who feel like they own the place now that you're not hopping in the driver's seat to go to work every morning. If that sounds like you, then there's no better time than now to pick up a ridiculously good, ridiculously cheap handheld vacuum to help keep your car interior as fresh and clean as the day you picked it up from the dealer.

There are a ton of vacuums on Amazon. Seriously, a ton. But this one caught our eye because it's been reviewed over 27,000 times and still, miraculously, has a 4.3 out of 5 star rating. Black+Decker is a classic, well-known brand, so maybe its rating shouldn't be so surprising. This device uses a lithium ion battery to keep its charge and has a dustbowl capacity of 20.6 ounces. The total weight of this thing is only 2.6 pounds, so basically anyone can use it comfortably. When not in use, you just drop it back on its charger to keep it charged up and ready to go whenever you need it.

Amazon reviewer James M. had this to say in his 5-star verified purchase review of the product:

"This is the best handheld vacuum I have ever owned. I have previously owned or used handhelds by Dyson, Electrolux, Dirt Devil, Shark, and some others; and this is by far the most carefully designed. The battery lasts a good while. I've never run it down in less than 5 uses. The suction strength is also impressive for a handheld vacuum. But beyond that, it is immediately obvious that a great deal of care has gone into the design of this product. The rotating nozzle assembly is smart and effective, and the one-way flap valve combined with the shape of the nozzle tube keeps debris very securely inside the vacuum. Changing the filter is easy and intuitive. Even the charger is neatly designed, and the whole vacuum stands securely on its base whether connected to the charger or not. These seem like minor details, but they add up to a product that works extremely well. Further, it's simply nice to see so much care and attention go into what is really quite a cheap vacuum. In short, this is the best handheld vacuum I've owned and it's the one you want.

EDIT: 14 months later and still working perfectly. No loss of suction. Still highly recommended."

If you're in the market for a super affordable vacuum, you can check out the Black+Decker Dustbuster right here, and for a limited time only, you can even get it for 10% off, bringing the price down to just $54. Check it out here.

