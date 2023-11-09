2024 Ford Escape Review: Easy to like, but space and price are problems

The Ford Escape’s wide array of impressive powertrain choices, including two hybrids, and respectable dynamics brings a touch of fun to a boring segment. Its interior space and substandard interior quality hold it back in a very competitive segment.

Pros: Great powertrain choices, including hybrids; fun to drive; hybrids have spare tires

Cons: Interior is too small and chintzy for the money; physical controls missed with big touchscreen

The 2024 Ford Escape is a compact SUV that’s easy to like. You climb in, and the car-like driving position makes you feel like you’re about to take a spin in a sporty hatchback – albeit with a higher viewpoint. The driving experience furthers that impression, with above-average handling for the segment, and a terrific lineup of engines, including a rare performance upgrade and two hybrids (the regular Escape Hybrid and the Escape Plug-in Hybrid). Upper trim levels also put on a good show with a vast 13.4-inch widescreen-oriented touchscreen boasting crisp graphics and great Apple/Android integration.

It feels like there’s a “but” coming here, right? There is. As likable as the Escape is, it’s hard not to cringe at the price tags. Though they certainly align with others in the segment, the Escape is considerably smaller inside than a Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage, etc. Its back seat and cargo space aren’t that different from some subcompact SUVs. The interior is also hopelessly drab with below-average materials – even soft-touch surfaces look like they’re hard plastic. As such, the Escape comes across as being poor value for the money. Perhaps if you can get a great deal and its size doesn’t present an issue, its easy-to-like nature can shine through (especially the hybrids), but all things being equal, it’s tough to recommend.

What's new for 2024?

After major changes made last year, it carries over largely unchanged for 2024. The Escape Active trim level is now the base trim level, though, effectively raising the price and further simplifying the lineup.

What are the Escape interior and in-car technology like?

Materials quality is disappointing for this price point and segment. Even soft-touch surfaces on the dash and door tops look like hard plastic – which is what actually covers everything else. The extremely drab design certainly doesn’t help the situation, especially in an all-black interior. The uniquely quilted leather seats found in upper trim levels are its only above-average element in terms of design and quality. The cabins of all rivals are superior on both fronts (OK, maybe not the Chevy Equinox).

The tech situation is at least better, albeit with some nits to pick. The standard 8-inch touchscreen runs Ford’s user-friendly last-generation tech interface. It’s not flashy, but it works, and we think that’s all that most folks want. Nevertheless, the 13.2-inch touchscreen utterly dwarfs it. It also runs a completely different interface and annexes the climate controls, eliminating the base set-up of physical buttons and knobs lower on the dash. Those controls are always left on the screen, which is good, but the air recirculation button is buried in a submenu, and the heated seat controls are more complicated than just tapping a physical button. We also don’t like that the row of permanently docked menu icons of the base system has disappeared from this supposed upgrade. It’s more likely you’ll need to tap-tap-tap to go between menus now.

On the upside, we do like that the car remembers the last screen you were on when last using the car, and that displays from the car’s interface can appear at the same time as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (as opposed to Apple/Android taking over the entire system). For instance, you can still see what’s playing on SiriusXM radio while looking at Google Maps.

How big is the Escape?

The Escape is notably less spacious than top rivals from Honda, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai … actually, almost every compact SUV. Taller occupants up front are more likely to squish those in back, or make fitting child seats more difficult. That said, those taller occupants will at least find a power driver seat particularly good at adjusting to long legs without needing to stretch way out to reach the wheel.

The Escape is the rare compact SUV that comes with a 60/40-split sliding back seat. In theory, this is a great feature that increases versatility. It can bring children a little closer to you or open up extra cargo space. The trouble is, utilizing that sliding seat is more of a necessity than a handy bonus feature. You see, on paper, you may notice the Escape’s 34.4 (hybrid) or 37.5 cubic-feet (non-hybrid) cargo volumes are roughly equal to the biggest in the segment, but those volumes are with the back seat slid all the way forward. You’re basically left to choose between max cargo or back-seat passengers. You can read more about this in our in-depth Ford Escape luggage test cargo review.

What are the Escape fuel economy, performance and electric range specs?

The Escape Active and ST-Line come standard with a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 180 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are standard; all-wheel drive is optional. EPA fuel economy figures were not available at the time of this writing for 2024, but they should be almost identical to those for 2023: 27 mpg city, 34 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with FWD and 26/32/28 with AWD.

The ST-Line Select, ST-Line Elite and Platinum come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder good for 250 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque, one of the greatest amounts available in the compact SUV segment. It too gets an eight-speed automatic, but all-wheel drive is standard. Fuel economy takes a hit to 23/31/26 (2023 figures).

The regular Escape Hybrid is available in all ST-Line trim levels and the Platinum. It consists of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated inline-four and an electric motor that produces a total system output of 192 hp. This is a bit below average for a hybrid compact SUV. Powering that motor is a battery pack replenished by the engine and recouping energy typically lost while braking; you do not need to plug it in. Front- or all-wheel drive are available. Fuel economy with either is the same at 42 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 39 mpg combined.

The Escape Plug-in Hybrid has a much larger battery, which must be plugged in to take advantage of the 37 miles of all-electric range on hand. Do that, and depending on your commute, you’ll rarely be paying for gas. The EPA rates it at 101 miles-per-gallon-equivalent, which is more efficient than the Kia Sportage and Toyota RAV4 plug-ins. The PHEV is unfortunately only available with front-wheel drive.