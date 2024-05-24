Consumer Reports: These are the best new-car Memorial Day deals

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, bringing tourists and summer fun for many people. It also typically brings great deals on new cars, and Consumer Reports’ list of the best new car deals for this year’s holiday is full of solid options.

While there might be better deals to be had out there, Consumer Reports included the models to which it gave high overall scores, which rates vehicles on customer satisfaction, safety and reliability. The publication noted that all of the deals are currently available, with most running through June 3. They are also less than $50,000 and have been known to be negotiable in price.

5 best deals, in order of potential savings:

The Hyundai Elantra, Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Mustang are tied for fifth with up to 10% off their sticker prices. If a vehicle you want is not on this list, you may still be able to get significant discounts by shopping around or by looking outside of your home area if inventory is tight where you live. If you can live without your favorite color or configuration, you might also find better deals, as the pricing for more popular models tends to be more challenging to negotiate.

Interestingly, only one of the best deals was for an electric vehicle, but some automakers have been offering discounts on electric models outside of Memorial Day incentives. Ford slashed the Mustang Mach-E’s pricing earlier this year, while Rivian has offered programs for trade-in and leasing that make its vehicles more affordable. Despite raising prices on some Model 3 variants, Tesla recently reduced the cost of some models to make them more competitive at home and abroad while facing intensifying competition from China.

