2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E reportedly gets another price adjustment to keep it competitive

A month ago, Ford dropped prices on the 2023 Mustang Mach-E, then introduced some tasty incentives to keep itself in second place on the EV popularity list behind Tesla. Cars Direct reports that Ford sent its dealers a bulletin this week that will keep 2024 Mustang Mach-E pricing close to the 2023 MSRPs. According to the outlet, original pricing for the 2024 model year would have eliminated the cuts, making them anywhere from $3,600 to about $6,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. In this EV economy, that won't work. Prices still go up, however, the situation's much friendlier than it could have been. According to that dealer bulletin, here are the new MSRPs for the 2024 Mach-E, and their differences from current 2023 Mach-E pricing, after the current $1,800 destination charge:

Select RWD: $41,795 ($100)

$41,795 ($100) Select AWD: $45,295 ($600)

$45,295 ($600) Premium RWD: $45,795 ($1,100)

$45,795 ($1,100) Premium AWD: $48,795 ($1,100)

$48,795 ($1,100) Premium Ext. Range Battery RWD: $48,795 ($1,100)

$48,795 ($1,100) Premium Ext. Range Battery AWD: $51,795 ($1,100)

$51,795 ($1,100) GT: $55,795 ($1,600)

If you'll notice, the California Route 1 isn't listed among the options. Cars Direct wrote, "According to Ford's website, the Mach-E Premium and California Route 1 are no longer available to order due to high demand." We're not sure what's happening behind the scenes of Ford's retail site, but when we checked it to write this post, we couldn't find the 2024 Mach-E listed, only the 2023, so the Premium is still available — on the site, at least. A Ford spokesperson confirmed omission of the Premium and California Route 1 trims, though, citing "unprecedented demand."

Separately, playing around with the configurator, we also noticed the entry-level 2023 Mach-E Select AWD trim with the $3,000 extended-range battery is no longer an option, either.

All this could be a reason to stick with a 2023 instead of the new newness, since Ford's incentives still apply. At the time of writing, a banner at the top of the 2023 Mach-E configurator calls attention to 0% APR financing for 72 months on all trims and $3,000 cash back on the GT trim for buyers, or $7,500 cash toward a lease on any 2023 trim.

Finally, the same bulletin puts a price to the trail-happy 2024 Mustang Mach-E Rally: $61,795 after destination. There's some confusion here, since the bulletin also listed the Mach-E Rally with a $1,500 option code. Cars Direct wasn't sure if the $1,500 is included in the stated MSRP, or if that $1,500 represents a mandatory upgrade that comes with the rally. Because the information was coming from an internal communication, Ford wouldn't clarify the numbers, only saying we'd get official MSRPs "in a couple of weeks."