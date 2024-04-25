Ram executive sees potential in electrified performance trucks

Speaking with the press at the media reveal of the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, the brand's Global Operations Officer Bob Broderdorf said that he and the brand definitely see electrification playing a role in future performance trucks. He was also confident in Ram's ability to make something along those lines. That's not confirming that there's a specific performance-focused truck that's fully EV or range-extended in development, but Broderdorf wasn't waffling with weak statements about 'always considering future products' or anything of that ilk.

He did note that if Ram does an electrified performance truck, it might be a little while. He pointed out that the brand still needs to get both the REV full-electric truck and the Ramcharger range-extended EV into production. So obviously, Ram has to focus on getting those more mainstream, volume products on the road and established.

It's also easy to see how Ram's electric powertrains could play into sporty trucks. The REV is rated at 654 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque from its dual motors, and has a claimed 0 to 60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, a couple tenths quicker than the RHO. The Ramcharger is very similar with 663 horsepower, but 615 pound-feet of torque, and the same 0 to 60 time as the REV. Arguably the power is there, Ram would mostly just need to either adjust the chassis either for street or off-road performance.

But again, as Broderdorf noted, Ram hasn't even got its regular EVs out the door. So it's more than reasonable that the company doesn't have anything concrete about performance EVs yet. But it does sound like the company is optimistic about the idea, and we're excited about that.

Related Video: