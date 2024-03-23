The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals for your dog

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you haven't heard about Amazon's Big Spring Sale yet, allow us to spread the good word. From now until March 25th, Amazon is putting on a bit of a Prime Day-like sale on everything from spring cleaning gear, lawncare equipment and more. Now, you could certainly go ahead and and treat yourself to a springtime toy or two, or you could take this opportunity to save some cash on a gift for your best friend: your dog! In this post we've gathered up some of the best deals we could find for the pups in our lives.

If you're not interested in picking up anything new, but you are looking for ideas on how to manage a trip with your best friend in tow, check out our 7 tips for a road trip with your dog, right here. Looking for pet-friendly places to travel? We've got the 10 most pet-friendly road-trip cities in America for you as well. If you're concerned with in-car safety, we had a discussion with Lindsey Wolko, the founder of the Center for Pet Safety, and put together this article on how to keep your pets properly protected in the car. If you're just looking to pick up something new for your furry friend, check out all the best deals for dogs from the Amazon Spring Sale just below.

$59.99 at Amazon

Key Features

Suitable for larger dogs

Simple installation

Open top with mesh sides

No weight limit

Connects to dogs collar

Foldable

21 x 19 x 19

K&H Pet Products Buckle N’ Go Dog Car Seat is a great option for owners of larger dogs. The seat is large with no weight limit so it's suitable for just about any dog of every size. It’s simple to install and folds flat when taken apart. This seat connects to the seatbelt buckle receiver and is compatible with vehicles except for a select few Hondas with non-standard seatbelt locks.

$32.35 at Amazon

Key Features

56 x 60 inches

Waterproof

600D polyester

Scratchproof

Non-slip backing

Machine washable

This Vailge God Car Seat Cover measures 56 x 60 inches and is made from 600D Oxford polyester fabric, one of the best quality fabrics out there. This cover is waterproof, scratch-proof and has a non-slip bottom that stays in place. It is also machine washable.

$26.99 at Amazon

Key Features

50.6 x 69.9 inches

4 layers of protection

Waterproof

Scratch-resistant

Easy to clean

Compatible with most cars

This Giomoc Dog Car Seat Cover For Back Seat will fit in the rear row of cars, SUVs, trucks and limousines. Not only is it suitable for your pets, but for your cargo as well. It comes with an added storage pocket, quick-release buckles, two seat anchors and velcro seatbelt openings.

$204.95 at Amazon

Key features

Mesh dome is completely and easily removable

Includes "ultra plush" bedding that is also removable and machine-washable

Exterior constructed with "luggage-grade ballistic nylon"

Includes adjustable shoulder strap

For pets up to 15 lbs

While your pet isn't harnessed into a seatbelt, you'll want a comfortable place for them to relax on the trip. That's where one of these portable pet beds comes in handy. This one by Sleepypod is available in multiple colors and comes with lots of handy features. First, it has a totally removable mesh dome to make it easier for your pet to crawl in and out when you're not using it as a carrier. When you are using it as a carrier, you can make use of the removable, adjustable shoulder strap. Inside the bed is an "ultra plush" machine-washable bedding and the outside is made with a sturdy "luggage-grade ballistic nylon."

$11.99 at Amazon

Key features

Made of "high quality food grade silicone," and dishwasher safe

Expandable to different sizes depending on the size of your pet

Available in multiple color combinations

Comes with clip to hang on bags or other travel accessories

Made to stand firm when filled with water or food

If you're headed on a trip with your dog, you probably won't want to take up space bringing your stainless steel or ceramic dog bowls that you use at home. A great solution is to pick up a collapsible silicone dog bowl for your journey. This one is expandable to different sizes, made with durability in mind and even comes with a clip to hang it on your backpack.

$16.99 at Amazon

Key features

540 pack

Extra-thick, leak proof

13" x 9" bags

Made out of a corn starch blend

Biodegradeable

Packaging and roll cores made of recycled materials

Naturally, if you're going on a longer car ride, you'll have to make some pit stops along the way. Not cleaning up after your pet after they go is just bad form (seriously, don't be that person), so it's a great idea to have some poop bags handy to clean up after your dog. The Amazon Spring Sale has a great deal on these bags from Greener Walker that come in a pack of 540, so you won't be running low any time soon. They're leak-proof, made of an environmentally friendly corn starch blend, and the packaging and roll cores are all made of recyclable materials.

More Top Picks

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.