The best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on lawn mowers, electric lawn tools and garden equipment

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Believe it or not, Amazon is back with another seasonal sales event in the form of the Big Spring Sale. The spring event is going on from now until March 25the and unlike Prime Day, it features tons of great deals available to even those without Amazon Prime subscriptions. We'll be keeping up with all kinds of different deals in many different categories, but in this post we'll be wholeheartedly sticking to the spring theme and featuring some of the best deals we could find on lawn mowers, electric lawn equipment and garden equipment. Check out dozens of incredible lawn and garden deals right here or see some of our favorite deals just below.

$139.12 at Amazon

Key Features

10 amp, 15-inch electric mower

No gas required

Lightweight

Adjustable cutting height

Comfort grip handlebars

Push button start

For a limited time only, the 15-inch corded, Black+Decker electric mower is discounted thanks to the Big Spring Sale. The mower comes with its own grass collection bag, but you will need to use one of your own outdoor extension cords. It's got a 15-inch cutting deck, so this probably won't be ideal for larger lawns, but if that's what you need, check out this 21-inch EGO Power+ electric mower currently on sale for 21% off. It is lightweight, features comfort grip handlebars, has an adjustable cutting height and starts at the push of a button.

$699 at Amazon

Key Features

Self-propelling

56 volts

80 minutes of runtime

LED headlights

Dual 5.0 Ah batteries

The EGO Power+ Electric Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is a unique machine. It can propel itself at speeds between 0.9 mph to 3.1 mph. The dual 5.0 aH batteries offers an ample 80 minutes of runtime. The PeakPower technology this motor contains gives it weather-resistance, so you can cut during the rain if necessary. There are bright LED headlights if you need to keep on mowing when it starts to get dark.

$338.41 at Amazon

Key Features

1,100-watt motor

21” mowing width

7-position height adjustment

13.2 gallon collection bag

25 minutes of runtime

This Sun Joe electric lawn mower has a 1,100-watt brushless motor. The massive 13.2-gallon collection bag makes it easier to keep grass clippings from piling up on your lawn. The mower includes two 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that deliver a combined 48 volts of power and can reach up to 25 minutes of runtime.

$5,999 at Amazon

Key Features

25 horsepower

52" fabricated cutting deck

Top speed of 8 mph

Cuts up to 4 acres per charge

Combines up to 6 12.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries

The most high-end electric mower in the EGO Power+ lineup is the ZT5207L 52-Inch 56-Volt Lithium-ion Cordless Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower. It has the power of six combined lithium-ion batteries that delivers 25 horsepower and reaches a top speed of 8 mph. This electric riding mower covers a lot of ground as it can mow up to 4 acres on a single charge. It has a 52" fabricated cutting deck with three blades and can cut grass of any height effectively.

$369.97 at Amazon

Key Features

150cc engine

RWD system

22-inch steel cutting deck w/ 21-inch blade

3-in-1 mulch, side discharge or rear bag

7-position deck height adjustment from 1.25" to 3.75"

No tools required to attach side discharge chute

Comes fully assembled

2 year warranty for residential use

This gas-powered mower features a 150cc engine and a 22-inch steel cutting deck with a 21-inch blade. The 3-in-1 system allows for mulching, side discharge or rear bagging. The deck height is adjustable in 7 positions from 1.25-inches to 2.75 inches and the mower arrives fully assembled.

$1,874.99 at Amazon

Key features:

Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home

Can be operated using a smartphone app

Weatherproof

Tackles 1,430 sq ft per hour

It has a cutting width of 9.45 inches and tackles up to 0.8 acres of lawn

Husqvarna’s mower allows you to tackle your lawn by using a smartphone app or by giving it voice commands via Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Setting up the AI mower is simple: Set the boundary wire, set the charging station, make adjustments as needed, and you're ready to let your new robot mow. The weatherproof mower can tackle narrow sections of lawn, and thanks to its sensors it can maneuver around objects as well as tackle slopes up to 22 degrees. Husqvarna claims that their robotic mower can mow 1,430 square feet per hour, and will cut grass up to 3.6 inches in length.

$2,099 at Amazon

Key features:

Mows up to 1.25 acres with a 15.7 inches cutting width

All-wheel drive system

Uses virtual boundaries

Can set no-go zones

Operated remotely

This F1 race car-looking robotic lawn mower makes us smile. Unlike some of the AI mowers on this list, it does not use perimeter wires, instead, it uses an app to create a virtual boundary around the desired cutting area using an RTK-GNSS and multi-sensor navigation systems. With the app, you can set “no-go” zones allowing users to create multiple zones to better manage what gets mowed and what does not, remotely. The Mammotion robotic lawn mower has a 16-inch cutting width, ultrasonic radar sensors, a front bumper, and a theft prevention system. Don’t forget to use the $300 coupon to bring the price down from $2,399 to $2,099.

$161.49 at Amazon

Key Features

40V battery

Runs up to 60 minutes on a full charge

24-inch blades

1-inch cutting capacity

Rear handle rotates for ease of use

Multiple-angle trimming

Cushioned grip

9.9 lbs

It's never more important to clean up your hedges than right before winter. If you need to give your hedges one last trim for the year, check out this great cordless electric hedge trimmer. It runs on Greenworks' 40V 2.0Ah batteries and should work for a full hour on a full charge. It features 24-inch cutting blades that provide a 1-inch cutting capacity. The rear handle is rotatable making it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places and it even has a cushioned comfort-grip.

$29.95 at Amazon

Key Features

22 piece set includes a transplanter, trowel, hand rake, weeder, pruner, 15 plant tags, hand gloves and a cloth tote to hold it all

Tools made of aluminum alloy, lightweight and resistant to rust

Ergonomic handles for comfortable grip

Looking for some regular old gardening tools? The spring sale has a great deal on those, too! This 22-piece set will get you a transplanter, trowel, hand rake, weeder, pruner, 15 plant tags, hand gloves and a cloth tote to hold it all.

More Top Picks

Your Spring Sales Shopping Guide: Spring sales are in the air, headlined by Amazon’s Big Spring sale event. Our expert editors are curating all the best spring sales right here. Follow Engadget to shop the best tech deals from Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, hear from Autoblog’s car experts on the best spring auto deals on Amazon, and find spring sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.