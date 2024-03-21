Nissan teases the new Kicks with new light signatures and mature looks

At last, we're getting close to the new Nissan Kicks. The first-gen model went on sale here in June 2018 and received a facelift in 2021. Spy photographers spent last year scooping prototypes, a heavily camoed Kicks from last July proving the second generation is going to be larger and probably more conventional looking. The automaker's caption on the Instagram video tease promised something "Bigger, bolder, and better than ever," while advising us to "Stay tuned for a surprise unveiling." Stacked horizontal lines will be a prominent theme, quick shots in the video showing thin headlights above three rows of short DRLs, and what we believe is a grille being rows of straight bars. The theme's repeated in back, albeit with just two illuminated red accents under the taillights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nissan USA (@nissanusa)

The Kicks is migrating to Nissan's CMF-B architecture, which stands for Common Module Family - B, the bones that replace Nissan's V Platform the current Kicks rides on. It's shared with international models like the Nissan Juke and Note, Renault Clio V and Captur, and new Mitsubishi Colt and ASX. The architecture was designed to fit a range of powertrains, so ICE, Nissan's e-Power series hybrid powertrains, and EV motivations are possible depending on market. It was also designed for Renault-Nissan's front-wheel-drive subcompacts, though, so we're skeptical about the Kicks gaining the option of all-wheel drive outside of an electric version.

As a commenter noted last year when we ran the spy shots, the more chunky and angular shape of the prototype suggested the new Kicks would present more like a new Rogue Sport as opposed to the playful Gen Z attitude of today's model. The more upright look of the rear end, with a prominent spoiler and hatch with a pronounced deck section and integrated taillights fit the "bigger, bolder" boast from the teaser. And we hope the three-spoke wheels that we've seen on a couple of prototypes look as cool in production form as we're imagining. A set of five-spoke wheels from a different tester again emphasize straight lines with grooved spokes, and help the overall package give off strong vibes of a tiny Audi.

Production's slated to commence this June for launch markets. The unboxing happens Friday, March 22.