Next-generation Nissan Kicks spy photos reveal bigger size, new looks

The next generation of the Nissan Kicks has been expected for some time now, particularly with the current model having been around for about six years. Interestingly, these spy photos represent the first time we've caught a glimpse of Nissan's subcompact crossover SUV. It adopts styling cues that are shared across the Nissan line, as well as seemingly some extra size.

The front end of the Kicks features a fascia similar to that of the Ariya EV and the Versa. It's a wide, slatted smile encompassing the grille and the headlights. It gives the front end a wider, rounder appearance compared to the current model.

The profile looks similarly curvy compared to the more chunky and angular Kicks of today. It also seems to be a little more upright toward the rear, and generally appears larger than it is now. This prototype also sits on some nifty looking three-spoke alloy wheels.

At the tail, the rear spoiler section seems more prominent, and the hatch has a pronounced deck section. The taillights blend into this part of the hatch, and could likely continue to have a full-width appearance, but better integrated than the current car.

We'll be quite curious about the mechanical bits we can't see yet. Unlike many other crossovers, the current Kicks is only available with front-wheel drive, and it would seem that adding an all-wheel-drive option would be likely for a new Kicks. It will be interesting to see if this new model also continues with the current Kicks platform, which is also used on the Versa, or if it goes to something newer, such as the Renault-Nissan CMF-B platform used by the Nissan Note and the Juke. That newer platform could possibly open up the option of Nissan's e-Power series hybrid powertrains, which could offer the Kicks a unique selling point in the segment.

A past report has suggested we'll see the new Kicks introduced next year. That seems quite reasonable considering how far along this prototype is. We would also expect pricing similar to that of the current Kicks at just above $20,000.

