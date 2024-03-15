2024 Porsche Panamera; Rivian's surprise; Cadillac electrifies V | Autoblog Podcast #823

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. They start off discussing a couple of vehicles they've both driven — the 2024 Ford Maverick Tremor and the 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge 2WD. From there, they pivot to Byron's first drive of the 2024 Porsche Panamera, and then from there it's on to more electrified luxury in the form of the new Cadillac Lyriq. After that, it's on to news. Rivian made a big splash last week. Not to be upstaged, Cadillac decided to get in on the action by teasing an electric V model, the Opulent Velocity Concept. After that, it's time for a future classic; this week, it's the Dodge Magnum. They end the episode by spending listener Isaiah's money on some used stick-shift transportation.

Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.

Autoblog Podcast #823

