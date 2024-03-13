Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept teased as electric V-Series preview

Cadillac’s V-Series won’t end when gasoline engines go away, and today we’re getting our first official look at what an electric Cadillac performance vehicle looks like. Specifically, this is the first teaser and announcement of the Cadillac Opulent Velocity Concept.

The video (seen at the top of this post) Cadillac used to tease its new V-Series concept is unfortunately not a detailed one, leaving us to try and piece together blurry images with little official information to go off. In terms of Cadillac-provided details, all the brand says is that the concept is designed “to demonstrate the evolution of Cadillac’s revered sense of opulence, while envisioning the future of a high velocity performance driving experience.”

We’re also told to expect a vehicle “designed to celebrate the past, present and future of Cadillac and its performance brand, V-Series.” With some choice screenshots of the video (just below), we can tell that the concept looks much more car-like than SUV-like. It has a substantial front end but also appears to feature a low roofline and raked windshield. Its leading edge features a light-up Cadillac badge that’s displayed on what looks to be a rather pointy front nose. The shots of its rear show us a car with a wide stance, meaty rear rubber and deliciously poked-out fenders. Its details are difficult to make out, but from what little we can see, it’s already looking good.

We’ll also note that the timing of this teaser is no mistake, as it’s coming to us on the 20th anniversary of Cadillac launching its V-Series brand in March 2004 at Sebring International Raceway. As for when the concept will be fully revealed, it sounds like we might have to wait a little while longer.

“Opulent Velocity is designed to foreshadow a zero emissions expression of performance and modern luxury leadership,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director of Cadillac Global Design. “We will share more later this year, so stay tuned.”