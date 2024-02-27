Buick shows off Wildcat EV in gold, debuts new brand tagline

Buick keeps putting the gorgeous Wildcat EV concept back in front of our faces, and it’s just not fair. GM’s premium brand released a new tagline today, “Exceptional by design,” and the Wildcat EV is the face of the company’s new motto.

Check out the video above to see what all the fuss is about. There are a lot of glamor shots showing beautiful Buicks of the past before it cuts to the also-glamorous Wildcat EV concept. There’s even a shot of a slight variation of the Wildcat EV dipped in a flashy orange-gold paint color. GM showed off this version of the Wildcat EV in an Instagram post last year, but now we’re seeing the electric two-door coupe in yet another promotional piece. It differs from the final show car in its grille design, headlights, wheels, badging, color and more. Take a look at the side-by-side comparison below.

Of course, Buick doesn’t actually make products nearly as exciting as the Wildcat EV, but it does like to show its Encore GX and Envista sharing some design elements with the Wildcat EV’s front end. A jump cut to those crossovers quickly follows our glimpse of the colorful Wildcat EV, though we can’t help but be a little sad that this is all that will come of the stunning concept.

Per usual (at least when we get the chance), we asked Buick if it had any updates or things to share about the Wildcat EV now that it’s trotting this concept out to us in a brand campaign. Here’s what the company had to say in response: "The Wildcat EV concept is still our blueprint for Buick design and you’ll see Wildcat inspiration throughout our lineup, starting with the current Encore GX and Envista, and it will eventually extend to the 24MY Envision and 25MY Enclave. We still don’t have any plans to bring that vehicle into production, it’s strictly a concept."

Basically, nothing's changed, and there are still no plans to turn the Wildcat EV into a production car. There wasn’t much in the way of news today from Buick, but we can at least say this latest ad campaign is a clear step up over the “That’s not a Buick” commercials seen years ago.

